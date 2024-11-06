Brooke Shields Helps New York Academy of Art Raise Funds at Their 'Take Home A Nude' Benefit

Nudes, New York and an unseasonably warm autumn night proved to be an enticing mix as New York's creative community from the worlds of art, film, fashion and more, came out in force to support New York Academy of Art's 32nd annual "Take Home A Nude" benefit auction and art party sponsored by Cadogan Tate.
Co-founded by Andy Warhol in 1982, New York Academy of Art (NYAA) continues to be a creative and intellectual center for all artists. The exciting and eclectic event held at Sotheby's on New York's Upper East Side not only showcased exceptional works of art and celebrated the beauty of the human form, but also raised critical funds to support the Academy's mission to promote excellence in figurative painting & sculpture, and provide support and scholarships to artists.
Co-chair Alan Cumming and board member Brooke Shields were among the many art enthusiasts and collectors in the rooms that housed over 200 works donated for the occasion. Ms. Shields actually donated a portrait of one of her daughters by artist Will Cotton for the live auction. An exuberant bidding ensued, and when the event auctioneer Kimberly Pirtle slammed the gavel and informed the room that the portrait sold for fifty-three thousand dollars, Ms. Shields beamed with delight and was actually overheard saying that the piece was a gift from her husband for their 10th anniversary.
Other well known art aficionados in attendance included designer Cynthia Rowley; artists KAWS, Chris “Daze” Ellis, and Lee Quiñones; artist FUTURA2000 currently exhibiting at the Bronx Museum, whose work sold for $12,000 at the auction; visual artist Grant Shaffer; Jane Dickson; NYAA President David Kratz, and Board Chair Eileen Guggenheim.
In addition to the live auction, there was plenty of art gracing the walls of the Sotheby's 3rd floor galleries that guests could bid on. One particular painting that caught my eye was titled 'Brubeck Nude' and I was able to chat with the artist, Laurie Rosenwald, who was introduced to the Academy by her friend, artist Walter Robinson. She shared with me how hard it was to make the decision to donate what she considered to be one of her favorite pieces.
"Frankly, I was sort of hesitant because it's one of my favorite paintings that I've ever done, I think it's a really good one and when you donate something, you do a little balancing act, asking yourself, 'should I really be giving this away?'. But, I decided I wanted to give them a really good painting."
Laurie Rosenwald
Ms. Rosenwald who was a graphic designer, teacher and illustrator for The New Yorker for 30 years, is now focusing more on painting and prefers encaustic, which is a form of wax.
"I'm mostly known for drawing, but I've been painting encaustic for 25 years - I love that kind of thick, chunky surface, and working with wax you can make it as thick as you want - and it lasts. I love the idea, you know, when everything is digital and so ephemeral, to do something that lasts. My constant joke is, hey you might not like my paintings but they will last you whether you like them or not."
Laurie Rosenwald
I also had the pleasure to speak with two Academy of Art students: Cass, who went to art schools in Arizona, Chicago & Montana, before arriving at NYAA, and Lizzy who did her undergrad at Ringling College of Art in Florida. Both ladies will be completing their masters in April, and extolled the virtues of the Academy and the education it has provided them. They also expressed happiness to have experienced their first NYAA benefit auction.
It was a fun art-filled evening for a community of art lovers, from students to collectors to patrons to everyone in between. Cocktails, tasty bites and amazing art are always a good idea, especially when it serves to benefit an institution like New York Academy of Art. Below are a few more of the night's nudes to peruse...
