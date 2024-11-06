Brooke Shields Helps New York Academy of Art Raise Funds at Their 'Take Home A Nude' Benefit

Nudes, New York and an unseasonably warm autumn night proved to be an enticing mix as New York's creative community from the worlds of art, film, fashion and more, came out in force to support New York Academy of Art's 32nd annual "Take Home A Nude" benefit auction and art party sponsored by Cadogan Tate.

Co-founded by Andy Warhol in 1982, New York Academy of Art (NYAA) continues to be a creative and intellectual center for all artists. The exciting and eclectic event held at Sotheby's on New York's Upper East Side not only showcased exceptional works of art and celebrated the beauty of the human form, but also raised critical funds to support the Academy's mission to promote excellence in figurative painting & sculpture, and provide support and scholarships to artists.