Top YouTube Channels Showcasing Mesmerizing and Amazing Kinetic Sculptures

David C. Roy, a self-taught artist with a background in physics, has been crafting intricate wooden kinetic sculptures for nearly four decades. His channel offers insights into his creative process and showcases the hypnotic motion of his meticulously engineered pieces.

Wood That Works is the official website of kinetic sculptor David C. Roy, showcasing his handcrafted, spring-driven wooden sculptures that produce intricate, mesmerizing patterns without the need for motors or batteries. The site features a portfolio of his work, categorized by decade, including recent pieces like "Mingle Study Mix 1" and "Shasta." Visitors can explore current sculptures available for purchase, with detailed information and videos demonstrating each piece's motion.