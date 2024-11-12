Ai-Da is Redefining Art in the Age of AI, Sells Art Piece for $1 Million

In a Sotheby’s auction marked by tension and anticipation, a single artwork shattered preconceived notions about what constitutes art - or at least what someone will pay for AI-generated art with a robot for production and show.

The piece, titled *A.I. God*, was a mesmerizing portrait of Alan Turing, crafted not by human hands but by Ai-Da - the world’s first humanoid robot artist. This groundbreaking moment saw the painting sell for an astounding $1,084,800, a milestone that cemented artificial intelligence’s place in the world of fine art.