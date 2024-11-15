Miami Design District’s Captivating Design Commissions & Exhibitions for 2024-2025

At the heart of this season’s allure lies Pearl Jam, the latest Miami Design District Design Commission crafted by Nicole Nomsa Moyo. Inspired by South Africa’s Ndebele tribe, Moyo’s installation immerses visitors in a vibrant homage to Ndebele artistry and culture. Strolling through the District, guests will encounter grand jewelry-themed sculptures and interactive, larger-than-life pearls. With over 1,000 handcrafted “earrings” gracefully suspended from the trees, this installation honors the handiwork of indigenous Ndebele artisans and invites viewers to engage with these masterpieces in a fresh, evocative way.

Located throughout the Miami Design District and open from November 2024 through March 2025, Pearl Jam is a celebration of heritage and an invitation to explore cultural narratives through design.