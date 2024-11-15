Miami Design District’s Captivating Design Commissions & Exhibitions for 2024-2025

This winter, Miami Design District takes the global stage as a must-visit art and design destination, unveiling an impressive lineup of art commissions, installations, and exhibitions that celebrate creative expression, heritage, and luxury. Curated with meticulous detail, these experiences promise to draw visitors into a world where art and storytelling merge seamlessly.
At the heart of this season’s allure lies Pearl Jam, the latest Miami Design District Design Commission crafted by Nicole Nomsa Moyo. Inspired by South Africa’s Ndebele tribe, Moyo’s installation immerses visitors in a vibrant homage to Ndebele artistry and culture. Strolling through the District, guests will encounter grand jewelry-themed sculptures and interactive, larger-than-life pearls. With over 1,000 handcrafted “earrings” gracefully suspended from the trees, this installation honors the handiwork of indigenous Ndebele artisans and invites viewers to engage with these masterpieces in a fresh, evocative way.
Located throughout the Miami Design District and open from November 2024 through March 2025, Pearl Jam is a celebration of heritage and an invitation to explore cultural narratives through design.
Cartier celebrates a landmark 100 years of its iconic Trinity collection with a captivating, immersive pop-up event from December 4-8. Set within five uniquely designed spaces at 23 NE 41st St., Miami, this experience traces the Trinity collection’s influence through history, from Jean Cocteau’s famed pinky rings in the 1930s to its modern-day cultural status. The theme of “three” — symbolic of Trinity’s triple-gold harmony — weaves its way throughout the exhibition, paying homage to Cartier’s century-long commitment to sophistication and timeless design. Visitors are invited to try on Cartier’s renowned pieces and experience the collection’s evolution, a testament to its enduring legacy in luxury jewelry. Visitors will be able to reserve a timeslot for complimentary admission at www.cartier.com.
A true gem of the Miami Design District, the Craig Robins Collection offers a look into the boundary-pushing realms of contemporary art and design. The 2024-2025 exhibition, The Sleep of Reason, features over 300 works from prominent artists, such as Kai Althoff and Jana Euler, who explore complex emotions through figuration and abject imagery. With contributions from visionaries like Joseph Beuys and Jean Prouvé, this exhibition is a journey into the modern artistic psyche, showcasing pieces that challenge conventional aesthetics and provoke thought. Located at the DACRA Headquarters, 3841 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, FL, this collection will be on view from December 4-6.
Bringing a burst of color to Jade Alley, 176 NE 41st St., Alteronce Gumby’s Living the Dream — a permanent outdoor mural — debuts this December. Gumby’s design incorporates jade, turquoise, red jasper, and even fossilized shark teeth, blending stained glass and mosaic for a visually arresting effect. This work, inspired by Fauvist color themes and cosmic aesthetics, continues Gumby’s exploration of the universe’s vibrancy and complexity. An artistic feat in its scale and materiality, Living the Dream is an homage to color and form that’s bound to mesmerize art enthusiasts and casual observers alike.
Bony Ramirez’s mural Musa Coccinea, situated in the Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St (2nd floor), is an artistic salute to the Caribbean’s heritage and botanical beauty. Inspired by the scarlet banana plant and rooted in Caribbean strength, this mural presents a graceful figure amid lush greenery, symbolizing resilience and pride. Through his use of “Musa” (Spanish for muse) and botanical elements, Ramirez crafts a scene that honors the strength and spirit of Caribbean women. A blend of elegance and empowerment, Musa Coccinea is an immersive work that speaks to Miami’s deep cultural tapestry.
As Art Basel takes Miami by storm, THE OFFICE MIA ART GALLERY brings a compelling solo exhibition by Jeremy Shockley. Shockley’s path from carpentry to oil painting informs his unique take on magical realism, portraying daily scenes with a surreal twist. His work, born from a career rooted in hands-on trades and refined in Los Angeles, combines the raw and the fantastical, offering a perspective that feels both grounded and dreamlike. Visitors can experience Shockley’s work from December 5-8 at THE OFFICE MIA, 3930 NE 2nd Ave #202.
Gucci ushers in the festive season with a captivating installation at Sweet Bird North Plaza, 95 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137. This enchanting snow globe embodies the holiday spirit and pays tribute to Gucci’s storied heritage, drawing on themes of travel and celebration. On display from November 27 through January 7, 2025, the installation invites visitors to experience the jubilant atmosphere of the season while reflecting on the House’s iconic legacy.
At 35 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137, renowned gallery owner Jeffrey Deitch brings Austin Lee’s vibrant exploration of human psychology and emotion to the Miami Design District. Through an intriguing blend of digital and traditional art forms, Lee delves into the hyperreality of the digital age, drawing inspiration from Italy’s Giotto Chapel and Prudentius’s Psychomachia. Notable works include Lion with Blue Eyes (2024) and In Bed (2024), which explore strength and vulnerability, and the central Blue Fountain (2022-2024). This thought-provoking exhibition will be on display from December 2-8.
Located at 140 NE 39th St, 3rd Floor, Miami, FL 33137, this unique art fair highlights the work of artists with mental and physical disabilities, aiming to dismantle traditional hierarchies in the art world. Founded by gallerist David Fierman and arts patron Ross McCalla, The Open Invitational showcases progressive studios and features powerful, original works. The fair will be open from December 2-8, 12 PM to 7 PM.
Following his successful debut in London, artist Slawn brings a fresh body of work to 70 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137. Intersecting street art with Abstract Expressionist styles, Slawn addresses themes of politics, identity, and race. His new exhibition will run from November 26 through December 10, 11 AM - 6 PM, coinciding with Art Basel 2024.
In collaboration with ICA Miami, Jill Mulleady’s large-scale billboard, Pesca a la Encendida, graces the highly visible south facade of 3704 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137 with vibrant scenes inspired by her native Uruguay. The work, featuring striking oceanic contrasts and fisherman motifs, captures a slice of cultural and historical life.
Running from December 4-8 at Paradise Plaza Event Space, 151 NE 41st St, 3rd floor, Miami, FL 33137, the LVMH Culture House offers a five-day immersive art gallery and cultural experience featuring a diverse group of emerging and established artists, including , , , and . With a focus on artists of color, women, LGBTQ+ artists, and artists with disabilities, the exhibition includes afternoon panel discussions with LVMH brand presidents, featured artists, and entrepreneurs like Chris Collins and Jessica Rivera. Cultural influencers, including Terrence J and Emory Jones of Roc Nation, will also join, showcasing LVMH’s commitment to inclusivity and artistic exploration.
