Banana Duct-Taped to a Wall Sells for $6 Million: Wacky World of Modern Art

The latest buyer of *Comedian* is Justin Sun, the founder of the cryptocurrency platform TRON. But here’s the kicker: Sun didn’t technically buy the banana. What he paid for was a certificate of authenticity, granting him the rights to recreate the piece with any banana, anywhere, and call it *Comedian*. Talk about a flexible art investment!

At the auction, the atmosphere was electric. Bidding started at $800,000 and quickly skyrocketed to $5.2 million, plus an additional $1 million in auction house fees. The auctioneer, Oliver Barker, kept the crowd entertained, joking, “Don’t let it slip away!” and adding, “Five million dollars for a banana- words I never thought I’d say.”

Sun has since announced that he plans to eat the banana, continuing the artwork’s bizarre legacy and cementing its place in both art history and pop culture.