Diesel Living with Lodes Unveils D-Burned at Milan Design Week 2025
Source: Diesel Living with Lodes
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
August 19th, 2025 — At this year’s Milan Design Week, Diesel Living with Lodes introduced D-Burned, a striking suspension lamp that fuses the brand’s iconic denim heritage with cutting-edge lighting innovation. Designed under the creative direction of Glenn Martens in collaboration with Controvento, the piece redefines the interplay of material, texture, and illumination.
Denim as Design Language
Denim has been part of Diesel’s DNA since 1978, and with D-Burned, the brand pushes its creative boundaries into lighting design. The lamp incorporates devoré denim, a technique often seen in Glenn Martens’ runway collections, reimagined here as a light-diffusing medium. Draped across a 360° light tube, the fabric filters illumination into gradients of shadow and transparency, creating a tactile, sensory experience that extends beyond sight to touch.
Available in two standard sizes — 60 cm and 120 cm — D-Burned embodies a duality of function and decoration. Its raw yet refined fabric-driven design transforms ambient light into a sculptural centerpiece, underscoring Diesel’s reputation for marrying fashion aesthetics with lifestyle innovation.
A Statement Piece for Contemporary Interiors
The lamp’s adaptability positions it as a versatile solution for residential and hospitality spaces. As a standalone focal point above a dining table or integrated into a modular installation, D-Burned seamlessly transitions into restaurants, contract projects, and contemporary homes. Its diffused lighting softens interiors, while the denim detail injects a distinctive edge.
During Milan Design Week 2025, D-Burned took center stage at the Diesel Pop-Up Space in San Babila (April 8–16), where visitors explored the immersive dialogue between fabric and light in a curated environment.
Lodes and Diesel: A Collaborative Vision
Founded in 1950, Lodes has spent three generations refining lighting solutions that balance artistry and technology. Known for its versatile, modular creations, the Venetian brand continues to push the boundaries of decorative illumination, creating pieces that resonate on both aesthetic and technical levels.
Diesel, meanwhile, has evolved from a denim pioneer into a global lifestyle brand, extending its creative reach beyond fashion into interiors, fragrances, and real estate. Since 2020, under Glenn Martens’ creative direction, Diesel has redefined itself as an alternative to traditional luxury, guided by a spirit of experimentation and cultural storytelling.
The Future of Fashion-Led Interiors
D-Burned exemplifies the growing convergence of fashion and design, where material identity is not just surface detail but the foundation of new lifestyle objects. By bringing denim — Diesel’s most iconic fabric — into the world of lighting, the collaboration with Lodes underscores how cultural codes can be reinterpreted into contemporary design narratives.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter