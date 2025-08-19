Diesel Living with Lodes Unveils D-Burned at Milan Design Week 2025

Denim has been part of Diesel’s DNA since 1978, and with D-Burned, the brand pushes its creative boundaries into lighting design. The lamp incorporates devoré denim, a technique often seen in Glenn Martens’ runway collections, reimagined here as a light-diffusing medium. Draped across a 360° light tube, the fabric filters illumination into gradients of shadow and transparency, creating a tactile, sensory experience that extends beyond sight to touch.