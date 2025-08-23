FEIN Collections Unveils 'Sustainability: Anticipation of Disaster' in Bruton, Sparking Global Art Dialogue
Source: FEIN Collections
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
August 20th, 2025 — Bruton, Somerset, has become synonymous with cultural vibrancy, and this summer, its artistic landscape gains a striking new addition. FEIN Collections, founded in New York City and now firmly established in Somerset, has unveiled its latest exhibition, Sustainability: Anticipation of Disaster. On view from August 16 through October 4, 2025, the showcase will be marked by a celebratory evening on August 23.
A Global Conversation Through Contemporary Art
Uniting seven contemporary artists from around the world, the exhibition addresses the complex realities of sustainability, reframed as both ecological urgency and personal reflection. The works extend beyond environmental concerns into broader meditations on resilience, vulnerability, and authenticity. Each artist’s practice adds to an ongoing conversation about humanity’s responsibilities, failures, and capacity for renewal.
The title draws from artist Gareth Lloyd’s philosophical observation:
“Sustainability can be read as a secular messianism: the promise of a consistent future grounded in representability, probability, and calculability; anticipation of disaster.”
Artist Gareth Lloyd’s Philosophical Observation
His own contributions — Sea and Sulphur and Study of Lake Nemi — embody this duality, pairing beauty with looming crisis.
Highlights of the Exhibition
The range of media reflects the breadth of contemporary practice. Irene Hoff’s Choice, a mixed-media work on canvas, explores the courage of authenticity, urging viewers to align with what serves their truest selves.
Sue C. Waller offers Regard, a self-portrait rendered in black-and-white photography. Known for her ability to capture moments of reverie, Waller creates an image that resonates with both mystery and candor.
Sheeba Khan’s Sweet Surrender brims with physicality and color, provoking viewers to reject conformity in favor of freedom. In contrast, David Hansen’s large-scale canvases layer dystopian imagery with visual allure, asking whether redemption remains possible in a fractured, self-destructive world.
Miles Critchley-Hope presents photo collages printed on alternative substrates, examining humanity’s obligations to the earth. Meanwhile, John Klukas searches for balance in his archival pigment prints and unique works, exploring dynamic stasis and the tensions within opposing forces.
Together, these works form a narrative that is at once urgent and poetic, underscoring the power of contemporary art to question, challenge, and reimagine.
Bruton as a Cultural Destination
The choice of Bruton is no coincidence. Over the past decade, this Somerset town has evolved into a hub for the visual and plastic arts, attracting international attention with institutions like Hauser & Wirth Somerset. FEIN Collections adds its own perspective, bringing a cosmopolitan sensibility rooted in its New York origins to the rural English setting.
Located at Unit 7, Old Mill Business Park on Station Road, the gallery sits among local highlights including No.1 Bruton, The Old Pharmacy, Bruton Church, and the Godminster organic cheese shop. Above it, The Cellarhand wine shop lends another layer of refined experience, positioning the gallery within a broader lifestyle context that appeals to art enthusiasts, travelers, and collectors alike.
Visiting FEIN Collections
The exhibition runs through October 4, 2025, with gallery hours from Wednesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Private appointments outside of these hours may be arranged directly with Danielle L. Newns Fein, ensuring that visitors and collectors alike have access to the works in an intimate and personal setting.
With Sustainability: Anticipation of Disaster, FEIN Collections delivers more than an exhibition — it offers a reflection on humanity’s place within an uncertain future, and the ability of art to hold space for both critique and hope.
See More Here:
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter