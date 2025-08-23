FEIN Collections Unveils 'Sustainability: Anticipation of Disaster' in Bruton, Sparking Global Art Dialogue

August 20th, 2025 — Bruton, Somerset, has become synonymous with cultural vibrancy, and this summer, its artistic landscape gains a striking new addition. FEIN Collections, founded in New York City and now firmly established in Somerset, has unveiled its latest exhibition, Sustainability: Anticipation of Disaster. On view from August 16 through October 4, 2025, the showcase will be marked by a celebratory evening on August 23.