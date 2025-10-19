Corning Museum of Glass Appoints Dr. Jessica Levin Martinez as Its Next President and Executive Director
The Corning Museum of Glass (CMoG)—a global authority on the art, history, and science of glass—has announced the appointment of Dr. Jessica Levin Martinez as its next president and executive director. The news, confirmed by the museum’s Board of Trustees, marks a significant leadership transition as CMoG prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2026.
Currently serving as the Richard J. Schwartz Director of the Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art at Cornell University, Dr. Martinez will officially join CMoG on February 2, 2026, succeeding Dr. Karol Wight, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
A Visionary Leader for a Transformative Era
Dr. Martinez’s appointment arrives at a pivotal moment for CMoG, which has evolved over seven decades into a hub for artistic innovation, research, and education. The institution’s nearly 250-member staff continues to expand its global influence through exhibitions, glassblowing demonstrations, and its renowned Studio—where emerging and established artists collaborate on groundbreaking new works.
“Dr. Martinez is passionate about museums and what it takes for a museum to connect with audiences. She possesses a spirit of bold experimentation that approaches the museum broadly as an innovation laboratory, not as a temple. As we enter our 75th anniversary year, I am confident that she will build on Karol’s outstanding legacy, making CMoG’s future even brighter.”
Dr. Jeff Evenson, Chair of CMoG’s Board of Trustees
A Career Defined by Academic Depth and Cultural Engagement
Since joining Cornell in 2019, Dr. Martinez has redefined the Johnson Museum’s curatorial and educational strategy. She oversaw the reorganization of its curatorial team, established the Harris Family Curator of Arts of the Americas and Curator of the Global Arts of Africa, and led major acquisitions, including a commission by Xu Bing and works by Hiroshi Sugimoto and Ming Smith.
Her tenure was also marked by the museum’s 50th anniversary celebration, which included refreshed branding, a website redesign, and improved accessibility across the facility. Under her leadership, the museum raised more than $32 million to endow curatorial positions, support programming, and fund the museum’s first dedicated conservation initiatives.
Reflecting on her new appointment, Dr. Martinez stated,
“It is an honor to become the next director of the Corning Museum of Glass, an institution I have long admired. The institution’s mission to transform the way the world understands the art, history, and science of glass on a global scale resonates deeply with my own experiences. I look forward to joining this remarkable team of dedicated professionals who, like the glass artists who push the boundaries of the medium, advance museum practice with real ingenuity. It will be a privilege to bring forward Karol Wight’s brilliant contributions to the Corning Museum of Glass and to the field of art museums more broadly.”
Dr. Martinez
Building on a Legacy of Innovation
Dr. Karol Wight, who has led CMoG since 2011, praised her successor’s appointment:
“Jessica is an energetic, collaborative leader with deep expertise in the museum field and a true appreciation for its purpose. Her regional arts experience, along with her strong curatorial and research background, will serve her well as she steps into the leadership role at CMoG.”
Dr. Karol Wight
Before joining Cornell, Dr. Martinez spent over a decade at Harvard Art Museums, where she served as Director of Academic and Public Programs. She pioneered initiatives integrating academic research with public engagement, developed postdoctoral training programs in museum practice, and helped establish the Art Study Center, designed to give visitors direct access to the museum’s collections. In recognition of her contributions, Harvard awarded her the Harvard Hero Award in 2017.
Her academic foundation is equally distinguished. Martinez earned her Ph.D. in the history of art and architecture from Harvard University in 2004. Early in her career, she conducted research in Prague and Slovakia on Nazi-looted artworks before joining the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art, where she advanced interdisciplinary teaching and curatorial collaboration.
A New Chapter for an Institution Rooted in Discovery
Founded in 1951, the Corning Museum of Glass remains one of the most significant cultural destinations in the United States, home to the world’s most comprehensive glass collection spanning 3,500 years of artistry. The museum’s campus in Corning, New York, includes the Rakow Research Library, the world’s foremost repository on the art and history of glass, and The Studio, a year-round glassmaking school.
As CMoG enters its next era under Dr. Martinez’s leadership, it continues to push the boundaries of what a museum can be—an intersection of science, art, and craft, where the ancient material of glass meets the evolving possibilities of contemporary design.
