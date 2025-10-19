Corning Museum of Glass Appoints Dr. Jessica Levin Martinez as Its Next President and Executive Director

“It is an honor to become the next director of the Corning Museum of Glass, an institution I have long admired. The institution’s mission to transform the way the world understands the art, history, and science of glass on a global scale resonates deeply with my own experiences. I look forward to joining this remarkable team of dedicated professionals who, like the glass artists who push the boundaries of the medium, advance museum practice with real ingenuity. It will be a privilege to bring forward Karol Wight’s brilliant contributions to the Corning Museum of Glass and to the field of art museums more broadly.”

Dr. Martinez