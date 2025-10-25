Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami Reunite at Art Basel Paris with a Monumental Artycapucines Installation

Born in Tokyo in 1960, Takashi Murakami has become one of the most influential figures in global contemporary art. His Superflat theory, a visual approach that merges traditional Japanese painting with anime, manga, and pop culture, redefined the boundaries between fine art and commercial design. His works, characterized by recurring motifs such as smiling flowers, eyes, and mushrooms, appear in the collections of major institutions including the Museum of Modern Art (New York), the Centre Pompidou (Paris), and the Guggenheim Museum (Bilbao).