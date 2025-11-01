Gustave Caillebotte’s Dual Vision: A Rare Dialogue at Espace Louis Vuitton New York

Beyond his brush, Caillebotte’s influence extended to the very structure of the Impressionist movement. As both benefactor and organizer, he financed exhibitions and championed fellow artists whose work the establishment had dismissed. His foresight as a collector led to one of the most significant legacies in modern art: a donation of approximately seventy Impressionist masterpieces to the French State, ensuring their preservation and eventual display at the Musée d’Orsay.