Nobu Hotel Los Cabos Unveils the Second Annual On Exhibition Art Experience
Nobu Hotel Los Cabos is once again transforming its serene oceanside setting into an immersive cultural destination. Back for its second year, On Exhibition returns November 24 through 30, 2025, inviting guests into a layered world of creativity curated in partnership with the Chayul Collective. This year’s thematic focus, A Sense of Belonging, poses a thoughtful question: where, and how, do we truly feel at home?
The answer unfolds across Nobu’s contemporary spaces through galleries, live demonstrations, film, music, sculpture, and interactive moments that blur the lines between art, identity, and place. At its core, the program offers guests the chance to admire, engage, and even acquire meaningful works that speak to the beautifully complex idea of belonging.
Art, Identity, and the Notion of Home
Nobu Hotel Los Cabos is known for its clean-lined minimalism and reverence for natural surroundings. During On Exhibition, this aesthetic becomes the backdrop for an introspective journey. The event explores the emotional texture of home, whether rooted in memory, geography, or self-discovery.
“As we continue to refine our approach to hospitality, our goal is to create an environment that seamlessly blends culture and luxury. We want every guest to enjoy meaningful experiences and leave with a deeper appreciation for artistry, culture, and connection.”
Luciano Eduardo Valdez, General Manager of Nobu Hotel Los Cabos
The theme resonates throughout the week, with each artist interpreting the idea through their own cultural lens. Attendees are encouraged to wander through installations, observing how identity and introspection emerge in different mediums.
A Global Collective of Artists
This year’s lineup showcases a diverse mix of disciplines and personal narratives, representing voices from across the Americas.
Featured artists include:
Beatriz Cifiuentes, a tapestry artist whose work confronts identity, diaspora, intimacy, and the ever-shifting boundaries between body and spirit.
Nicolas Manrique, an Emmy-nominated motion designer whose surreal 3D animations push conceptual storytelling to expressive extremes.
Jenna Krypell, a Brooklyn-based sculptor and painter who unites bold dimensional forms with the emotional softness of oil work.
Mateo Sicilia, a filmmaker leaning into dark comedy and satire to illuminate the quirks and discomforts of everyday identity.
Julia Wheatley, known for vibrant pointillism and collage that reflect how countless personal moments converge into a single narrative.
Markciano, a New York-based Peruvian DJ and producer whose music blends salsa and cumbia with house, crafting cultural fusion through sound.
Frank Alcock, a Venezuelan multidisciplinary artist whose global experiences infuse disco and house with the rhythm of his roots.
Together, these artists create an environment where visual art, film, and live music spark conversation and encourage reflection.
The Setting: A Fusion of Japanese Minimalism and Baja Coastal Warmth
The experience is elevated by Nobu Hotel Los Cabos’ sculptural architecture and tranquil Zen Garden, where Japanese design principles intertwine with textures and materials native to Cabo San Lucas. Guests can move from an installation in the Zen Garden to a film screening and then finish the evening listening to DJs who carve out their own cultural dialogue through music.
This balance of sophistication and soulful expression reflects the ethos that has defined Nobu since Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper first imagined the hospitality brand: refined, global, and quietly powerful.
A Destination Where Art and Luxury Converge
Nobu Hotel and Residences Los Cabos sits on the Pacific Ocean, anchoring a 200-room retreat that includes the famed Nobu Restaurant and Bar, a luxury spa, retail boutiques, pickleball courts, and expansive event spaces. Each detail, from Japanese design influences to natural Mexican materials, underscores the property’s dedication to understated luxury.
For those craving additional privacy, the Residence accommodations — Hikari, Asahi, Sakyü, and Kogane Penthouse — offer spacious layouts with open kitchens, private terraces, and serene views of lush gardens or rolling golf greens.
During On Exhibition, the property becomes even more dynamic. Guests can choose to observe the artwork quietly or participate wholeheartedly in the creative dialogue. The result is a week infused with exploration, connection, and thoughtful artistry.
A Cultural Highlight on the Cabo Calendar
As Los Cabos continues to evolve as a global destination for luxury travel and design, On Exhibition reinforces its position as a hub for contemporary culture. The partnership with Chayul Collective extends the hotel’s commitment to meaningful guest experiences—ones that invite reflection, spark curiosity, and honor the diverse ways people understand home.
Art lovers, design aficionados, and travelers seeking a deeper experience will find this year’s edition especially resonant.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.