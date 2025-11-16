Nobu Hotel Los Cabos Unveils the Second Annual On Exhibition Art Experience

Nobu Hotel Los Cabos is once again transforming its serene oceanside setting into an immersive cultural destination. Back for its second year, On Exhibition returns November 24 through 30, 2025, inviting guests into a layered world of creativity curated in partnership with the Chayul Collective. This year’s thematic focus, A Sense of Belonging, poses a thoughtful question: where, and how, do we truly feel at home?