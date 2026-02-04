Art Meets Address: Inside the Launch of Frida Kahlo Wynwood Residences in Miami
On Monday, January 26, 2026, Miami’s Wynwood district welcomed a new chapter in art-driven real estate as PMG and LNDMRK Development unveiled Frida Kahlo Wynwood Residences during a launch event at the project’s sales gallery. The evening marked the first public look at a residential concept poised to redefine how art, lifestyle, and place intersect in Miami.
Held at the Sales Gallery at 1018 North Miami Avenue, the event brought together community members, creatives, and real estate insiders for a preview that leaned into experience as much as design. Event photography captured by World Red Eye documented an opening night that set the tone for what organizers described as Frida Launch Week.
A Weeklong Introduction Rooted in Creative Expression
The launch event served as the opening moment of Frida Launch Week, a curated, immersive series designed to introduce the project through art-led experiences inspired by the creative legacy of Frida Kahlo and the cultural rhythm of Wynwood. Programming throughout the week includes live performances, culinary moments, cocktails, and interactive artistic activations that mirror the neighborhood’s long-standing role as a canvas for experimentation.
On opening day, guests sampled local flavors while enjoying Suite Habana’s signature coffee alongside tacos and bites from Jajaja. A live artist transformed wine bottles into commemorative art pieces for attendees to take home, while a DJ provided a continuous soundtrack that kept the space in motion.
A Residential Concept With a Cultural Point of View
Frida Kahlo Wynwood Residences is positioned as the world’s first residential tower inspired by the celebrated artist’s work, translating her expressive spirit into a built environment. The sculptural building is designed by Carlos Ott in collaboration with CUBE 3, bringing an architectural presence intended to stand out within Wynwood’s evolving skyline.
The development will comprise 244 fully finished and furnished luxury residences, ranging from studios to three-bedroom layouts, with select homes offering a deeded office suite. Interiors by Cotofana Designs emphasize a balance of fine artistry and creative intention, extending the project’s art-forward narrative into private living spaces.
Wellness Integrated Into Everyday Living
Beyond design, the project introduces a health-focused lifestyle component through a partnership with Baker Health. The New York–based concierge primary care and holistic wellness provider is set to open its first Florida location on the ground level of the building, offering residents around-the-clock access to on-demand healthcare services. The inclusion reflects a growing emphasis on wellness as a core pillar of luxury residential living.
Wynwood’s Next Residential Statement
As Wynwood continues to evolve beyond its industrial roots into a mixed-use neighborhood that blends culture, dining, and residential life, Frida Kahlo Wynwood Residences enters the conversation with a clear point of view. The launch event underscored the project’s intent to function not only as a place to live, but as an extension of the district’s creative identity.
