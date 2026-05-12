New Constellation: Fourteen Artists Reframe Materiality at the Miami Design District

New Constellation is a group exhibition featuring 14 international artists, on view now at the Miami Design District — closing May 17, 2026.
The exhibition centers on materiality and cultural dialogue, presenting work in sculpture, installation, painting, and mixed media.
The show brings together voices from across the Americas, Europe, and beyond in a shared curatorial framework.
Entry is open to the public. This is the final week to see the exhibition before it closes.
There is one week left to see New Constellation, and for those who have not yet made the trip to the Miami Design District, that is the only context needed. The exhibition closes May 17.
Currently on view in one of Miami's most architecturally considered cultural districts, New Constellation brings together 14 international artists whose practices converge around questions of material and meaning — what objects are made from, what cultural weight that material carries, and what happens when artists from different traditions work in proximity to one another.
The result is a show that earns its title. A constellation is not a single point of light; it is a pattern of independent bodies that, when read together, form something legible. New Constellation operates on exactly that logic: no single work dominates, and the dialogue between the pieces does as much as any individual object.
The 14 artists represented span sculpture, installation, painting, and mixed media — with work that moves between the intimate and the architectural. Several pieces engage directly with local and regional material culture: the pigments, fibers, metals, and found objects that carry geographic and historical memory. Others arrive from European and Latin American contexts with their own traditions intact, and the show does not attempt to smooth those differences into a unified aesthetic.
That restraint is part of what makes New Constellation work. Miami in 2026 is a city with a genuinely international art audience — collectors, curators, and visitors who have seen enough group shows to recognize when curatorial ambition has been substituted for editorial clarity. This exhibition does not suffer from that problem. The selection is tight, the spatial arrangement is considered, and the works have been allowed to breathe.
Materiality, as a curatorial theme, can be deployed broadly to the point of meaninglessness — but here it functions as a genuine organizing principle. The participating artists are not simply using interesting materials; they are interrogating what materials mean, how they are read across cultures, and what is lost or gained in translation.
The Miami Design District has spent the past decade establishing itself as a serious address for cultural programming, not only retail. Its architecture supports ambitious installation work — ceiling heights, open circulation, and the quality of light that comes from considered building design rather than converted warehouse space. New Constellation uses that context well. The works do not fight the space; they inhabit it.
For those who travel to Miami for cultural programming or follow the city's gallery circuit, this is the exhibition that should have been on the calendar from the start. The final days represent a compressed version of what deserved a full season: works that hold attention, prompt considered conversation, and, in the best cases, refuse easy resolution.
New Constellation is on view through May 17, 2026 at the Miami Design District. The exhibition is open to the public. For gallery hours and location details, contact Gnazzo Group via Melanie Aristizabal.
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