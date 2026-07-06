History Fort Lauderdale Opens Free "Timeless Tropics" Art Exhibition July 9

History Fort Lauderdale opens "Timeless Tropics: Florida's Changing Landscape," a free summer exhibition, on July 9, running through September 13.
The show pairs Tim Forman's oil paintings of the Everglades, waterscapes, beachscapes, and wildlife with David Paulo's photography of South Florida buildings and neighborhoods significant to minority communities, framed by historical maps.
A free opening reception runs July 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the New River Inn Museum of History building, 231 Southwest Second Avenue, with light bites and beverages.
The exhibition is presented as part of Fort Lauderdale's America 250 programming, with support from the Community Foundation of Broward, Broward County, and Visit Lauderdale.
History Fort Lauderdale is opening its summer show around a single question: what does Florida's landscape look like as it keeps changing. "Timeless Tropics: Florida's Changing Landscape" runs July 9 through September 13, free to the public, and pairs two very different ways of looking at the state.
The exhibition sets Tim Forman's oil-on-canvas paintings of the Everglades, waterscapes, beachscapes, and native wildlife alongside David Paulo's photography of buildings and neighborhoods significant to South Florida's minority communities. Contextual historical maps of Florida run through the show, giving both bodies of work a shared timeline to sit inside.
Forman's paintings work in a documentary register, tracking the natural landscape rather than romanticizing it. Paulo's photography does the same for the built environment, focused on the neighborhoods and structures that carry cultural weight for the communities who built them. Shown together, the two bodies of work argue that Florida's landscape is both natural and human-made, and that both have been changing at the same time.
A free meet-and-greet with both artists takes place July 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the New River Inn Museum of History building on History Fort Lauderdale's campus, with light bites and beverages included. The exhibition is presented as part of the city's America 250 programming, with funding support from several Funds at the Community Foundation of Broward, the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward County Cultural Council, and Visit Lauderdale.
For a free, low-lift addition to a Fort Lauderdale summer itinerary, "Timeless Tropics" gives visitors two months to see the state's landscape through both a painter's and a photographer's eye, with a proper opening night to start it off.
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