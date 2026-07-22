The Betsy's Summer Jazz Series Continues With Overtown Legends and Grammy Residencies

Honoring Miami's golden-age jazz era, the series continues July 10 with resident vocalist and Miami's "first lady of jazz" Carole Ann Taylor, backed by the Angel Perez Trio with Juilliard graduates Renée Cruz on bass and Brandon Lee Lewis on drums. On July 11, the Bruno Tzinas Quartet performed, led by Manhattan School of Music trombonist Bruno Tzinas alongside pianist and Miami Dade College educator Jim Gasior and bassist Sofia Longa, from 6 p.m. to midnight, presented in partnership with WDNA Radio.