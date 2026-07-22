The Betsy's Summer Jazz Series Continues With Overtown Legends and Grammy Residencies

The Betsy Hotel's Piano Bar, Miami Beach's longest-running live music series with jazz nine times a week, continues its 2026 summer programming through August.
The Overtown Jazz Legacy Series continues through July with Carole Ann Taylor and the Angel Perez Trio, and the Bruno Tzinas Quartet.
The Ocean Drive Association Promenade Concerts, free and outdoors in Lummus Park, continue August 2 with Amy Arlo and August 9 with the Assel Jean-Pierre Trio.
Grammy-winning pianist Tal Cohen performs every Tuesday from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Piano Bar as part of the Piano Masters and New Voices mentorship series.
The Betsy Hotel's Piano Bar, the longest-running live music series on Miami Beach with jazz nine times a week, is carrying its 2026 summer programming into its next stretch of dates, spotlighting the city's Overtown jazz history alongside a free outdoor concert series.
Honoring Miami's golden-age jazz era, the series continues July 10 with resident vocalist and Miami's "first lady of jazz" Carole Ann Taylor, backed by the Angel Perez Trio with Juilliard graduates Renée Cruz on bass and Brandon Lee Lewis on drums. On July 11, the Bruno Tzinas Quartet performed, led by Manhattan School of Music trombonist Bruno Tzinas alongside pianist and Miami Dade College educator Jim Gasior and bassist Sofia Longa, from 6 p.m. to midnight, presented in partnership with WDNA Radio.
As part of the Ocean Drive Association Promenade Concert Series, curated by The Betsy, the free outdoor program continues August 2 with vocalist Amy Arlo and pianist Jaui Schneider, and August 9 with the Assel Jean-Pierre Trio, led by Haitian-American pianist Assel Jean-Pierre Jr., whose credits include Carnegie Hall and the NFL Pro Bowl halftime show. Both shows run 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Grammy-winning pianist Tal Cohen, co-curator of the Betsy's Piano Masters and New Voices mentorship initiative, performs every Tuesday from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Piano Bar, connecting rising talent from the University of Miami's Frost School of Music with established performers.
A hotel that has run live jazz nine times a week for years is using its summer programming to do double duty, honoring Overtown's specific jazz history while also running a free, public-facing concert series in Lummus Park, giving both hotel guests and the wider Miami Beach community a reason to treat the Piano Bar as more than a hotel amenity.
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