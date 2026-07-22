Art and Culture

The Betsy's Summer Jazz Series Continues With Overtown Legends and Grammy Residencies

Miami Beach's longest-running live music series runs remaining July and August dates across the Piano Bar and Lummus Park.
Leonard Reina Pianist at The Betsy Piano Bar
Leonard Reina Pianist at The Betsy Piano BarPhoto Credit: The Betsy
2 min read

At a Glance

  • The Betsy Hotel's Piano Bar, Miami Beach's longest-running live music series with jazz nine times a week, continues its 2026 summer programming through August.

  • The Overtown Jazz Legacy Series continues through July with Carole Ann Taylor and the Angel Perez Trio, and the Bruno Tzinas Quartet.

  • The Ocean Drive Association Promenade Concerts, free and outdoors in Lummus Park, continue August 2 with Amy Arlo and August 9 with the Assel Jean-Pierre Trio.

  • Grammy-winning pianist Tal Cohen performs every Tuesday from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Piano Bar as part of the Piano Masters and New Voices mentorship series.

The Betsy Hotel's Piano Bar, the longest-running live music series on Miami Beach with jazz nine times a week, is carrying its 2026 summer programming into its next stretch of dates, spotlighting the city's Overtown jazz history alongside a free outdoor concert series.

The Overtown Jazz Legacy Series

Honoring Miami's golden-age jazz era, the series continues July 10 with resident vocalist and Miami's "first lady of jazz" Carole Ann Taylor, backed by the Angel Perez Trio with Juilliard graduates Renée Cruz on bass and Brandon Lee Lewis on drums. On July 11, the Bruno Tzinas Quartet performed, led by Manhattan School of Music trombonist Bruno Tzinas alongside pianist and Miami Dade College educator Jim Gasior and bassist Sofia Longa, from 6 p.m. to midnight, presented in partnership with WDNA Radio.

Carole Ann Taylor
Carole Ann Taylor, Co-producer of The Betsy's Overture to Overtown Jazz Festival (and) Legacy Miami Jazz VocalistPhoto Credit: The Betsy

Free Concerts in Lummus Park

As part of the Ocean Drive Association Promenade Concert Series, curated by The Betsy, the free outdoor program continues August 2 with vocalist Amy Arlo and pianist Jaui Schneider, and August 9 with the Assel Jean-Pierre Trio, led by Haitian-American pianist Assel Jean-Pierre Jr., whose credits include Carnegie Hall and the NFL Pro Bowl halftime show. Both shows run 6 to 7:30 p.m.

A Standing Tuesday Residency

Grammy-winning pianist Tal Cohen, co-curator of the Betsy's Piano Masters and New Voices mentorship initiative, performs every Tuesday from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Piano Bar, connecting rising talent from the University of Miami's Frost School of Music with established performers.

Piano Bar-Curtis Lundy (bass), Simon Mogul (Sax), Miles Lennox (Piano)
Piano Bar-Curtis Lundy (bass), Simon Mogul (Sax), Miles Lennox (Piano)Photo Credit: The Betsy

Why It Matters

A hotel that has run live jazz nine times a week for years is using its summer programming to do double duty, honoring Overtown's specific jazz history while also running a free, public-facing concert series in Lummus Park, giving both hotel guests and the wider Miami Beach community a reason to treat the Piano Bar as more than a hotel amenity.

Leonard Reina Pianist at The Betsy Piano Bar
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