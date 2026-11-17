At a Glance
For Miami Art Week, The Betsy South Beach is presenting 14 emerging and established artists across nine galleries on the property, with new works, digital light mapping, site-specific projections, live jazz and a public reception built around a specially commissioned dance performance. All programs are free and open to the public daily from 10 AM to 10 PM.
The hotel already keeps permanent galleries in nearly all of its communal spaces. Co-owner and art curator Lesley Goldwasser conceived this property-wide program to bring global perspectives into conversation with deeply local roots, setting up a dialogue among the hotel's architecture, personal memory and human connection across 25,000 square feet of historic architecture, underground galleries and public spaces.
From November 12 through December 19, The Betsy is one of 12 hotels selected for the City of Miami Beach's No Vacancy public art initiative. Its Betsy Orb, the egg-shaped structure that connects the hotel's two buildings, carries a commissioned audiovisual installation by Cuban-American artist Ricardo Zulueta.
Zulueta uses 360-degree digital projection mapping to cast moving imagery across the Orb's spherical surface, visible to pedestrians on Ocean Drive and in full view from The Alley, the hotel's recently reopened trattoria-style pizzeria.
In the open-air Atrium Garden, works by Haitian-born artist Edouard Duval-Carrié come to life as large-scale digital projections, collaged by photographer Carl-Philippe Juste with projection mapping by Michael Rossi, founder of the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival. Near the façade, Cuba-born artist Juan Carlos Zaldívar presents an interactive installation of video holograms and projections.
Al Díaz, the graffiti and text-based street artist known for his late-1970s collaborations with Jean-Michel Basquiat, presents new SAMO texts and explorations in 26 light boxes inside the B Bar gallery, under its reflective ceiling.
In the Carlton Room gallery, Sonia Hamza adds delicate handcrafted embroidery to soft-focus, overexposed photographs; architectural photographer Robin Hill turns buildings into abstract compositions of reflection; and Ray Tenorio shows surreal multimedia canvases rooted in his Latin heritage and expressionism, including a new piece unveiled during the week.
Elsewhere on the property, Elliott Ross's eye-level wildlife portraits and Carlos Andrés Cruz's photographs of the bond between people and their dogs explore animal consciousness. Michel Platnic shows his living paintings, a fusion of photography and performance that reinterprets masterworks such as Picasso's Guernica, alongside Joseph Dadoune's canvases of hybrid forms.
Andy Sweet's vivid 1970s photographs of the Holocaust survivors and retirees who shaped South Beach hang in dialogue with Miami-born artist Meme Ferré's portraits of 25 cultural matriarchs and her paintings of the people and places of Miami-Dade. Urban photographer Karine Paoli brings her Hug Me project, which photographs participants in two poses as they dedicate a hug to someone meaningful and choose a song tied to a cherished person or memory.
The Betsy's property-wide Miami Art Week opening celebration runs Thursday, December 3, from 8 to 11 PM. A live display of Paoli's Hug Me takes place in the Carlton Room gallery, and the Peter London Global Dance Company performs improvisational pieces in the hotel gallery, staged in front of and inspired by the works of Joseph Dadoune.
Select artists from this year's collection will attend, along with curator Lesley Goldwasser.
All week, The Piano Bar, next to the hotel's LT Steak & Seafood from Michelin-recognized Chef Laurent Tourondel, hosts free performances open to the public:
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