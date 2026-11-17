Andy Sweet's vivid 1970s photographs of the Holocaust survivors and retirees who shaped South Beach hang in dialogue with Miami-born artist Meme Ferré's portraits of 25 cultural matriarchs and her paintings of the people and places of Miami-Dade. Urban photographer Karine Paoli brings her Hug Me project, which photographs participants in two poses as they dedicate a hug to someone meaningful and choose a song tied to a cherished person or memory.