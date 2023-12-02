Elton Ilirjani Crowns the Next Generation of Runway Beauty at 20th Annual Miss Globe® Awards in Tirana

The Miss Globe ® Awards 2023 World Final show was held this November 2023 in Tirana, Capital city of Albania. This year’s European City of Sport was seen by Petri Bozo, General Director and creator of the Deliart Association and the Miss Globe® Beauty Pageant as the logic place to host a Miss Globe® “Mini Olympics”.

The Final show was the culmination of near two weeks of cultural and social events including a planting of seeds brought by all contestants from around the world and planted at the Botanical gardens.

The theme for the Final Show was “Something out of a fairytale” and not only did the contestants not disappoint, so did the judge who awarded the Miss Runway Prize for 2023 to Albania’s Sonia Sallaku - Model, activist and philanthropist Elton Ilirjani.

Elton’s presence on the stage was commanding with his outfit paying tribute to folklore and fashion - Wearing an outfit created by Albanian Fashion Designer, LILO. The concept for the outfit was a genderless figure of folklore with the outfit comprising “tirqe” trousers from Northern Albania together with “xhubleta” - the historical dress of women from Northern Albania which is today identified as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Atop was a silver painted mannequin’s bust combining both a male and female breast and on his arms were wings representing the black eagles which are the national symbol of Albania.