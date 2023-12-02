Elton Ilirjani Crowns the Next Generation of Runway Beauty at 20th Annual Miss Globe® Awards in Tirana
The Miss Globe ® Awards 2023 World Final show was held this November 2023 in Tirana, Capital city of Albania. This year’s European City of Sport was seen by Petri Bozo, General Director and creator of the Deliart Association and the Miss Globe® Beauty Pageant as the logic place to host a Miss Globe® “Mini Olympics”.
The Final show was the culmination of near two weeks of cultural and social events including a planting of seeds brought by all contestants from around the world and planted at the Botanical gardens.
The theme for the Final Show was “Something out of a fairytale” and not only did the contestants not disappoint, so did the judge who awarded the Miss Runway Prize for 2023 to Albania’s Sonia Sallaku - Model, activist and philanthropist Elton Ilirjani.
Elton’s presence on the stage was commanding with his outfit paying tribute to folklore and fashion - Wearing an outfit created by Albanian Fashion Designer, LILO. The concept for the outfit was a genderless figure of folklore with the outfit comprising “tirqe” trousers from Northern Albania together with “xhubleta” - the historical dress of women from Northern Albania which is today identified as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Atop was a silver painted mannequin’s bust combining both a male and female breast and on his arms were wings representing the black eagles which are the national symbol of Albania.
The performance was shown live on the National Albanian TV (RTSH) and attracted a substantial viewership. Elton Ilirjani’s Make up was performed by Mirela Baçi, with Artistic Director Julia Ilirjani.
Winners of The Miss Globe ® Awards 2023 included;
Winner: Miss Malaysia - Manvin Khera
1st Runner Up: Spain – Katia Agbodo Rodriguez
2nd Runner Up: Philippines – Anna Valencia Lakrini
3rd Runner Up: Nigeria – Duru Esther Chidera
4th Runner Up: USA – Kirstin Yvonne Bangs
Miss Golden Girl – Belgium
Miss Tourism – Germany
Miss Dream Girl of the Globe – North Macedonia
Miss Best National Costume – Taiwan
Miss People’s Choice – Jamacia
Miss Photogenic – Laos
Miss Elegance – Czech Republic
Miss Runway – Albania - Sonia Sallaku
Miss Social Media – Japan
Miss Friendship - Hawaii
Miss Head to Head Challenge – South Africa
Miss Talent – Malaysia
Miss Bikini - Brazil
About Elton Ilirjani
Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 12 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Elton promotes the importance of equality and freedom of expression through the concept of genderless modelling. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and international runway shows, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind.
www: www.theheadhunter.com Instagram: @Eilirjani
About the Miss Globe® Beauty Pageant 2023
Deliart Association was formed as association and recognized by the district court in Tirana from 1995. Its object is the organization of spectacles, fashion shows, beauty contests, video clips, concerts, documentaries, movies and TV Shows.
In this context, the wide range of cultural activities conducted by the Deliart Association has already become one of the most creative productions in Albania but also in the world. Most of selected artists and famous names in the world of performing arts, fashion, literature, journalism have joined Deliart Association.
Deliart Association has cooperated and continues to cooperate with Albanian or foreign artists living outside Albanian borders by bringing on stage the world's largest values of culture and art that they represent. The path representing the values of Albanian beauty, culture, history and archeology through Deliart Association around the world.
For more information please visit: www.themissglobe.com
I: @themissglobe | F: DeliartAssociation | X/Twitter: @themissglobe
