Everything You Need to Know About Lip Fillers
Many people dream of having full lips, and cosmetologists can make this a reality with fillers. There's no need to fear this procedure, but it's important to choose the right preparation to avoid any negative effects. Revolax sub q is known for its high volume capacity.
Who Is A Suitable Candidate For Lip Fillers?
Firstly, it's an option for those who aren't satisfied with the volume and shape of the lips and want to change it. Some people have naturally thin lips and the desire to increase their volume is natural. It's natural that in the process of aging the upper lip and the corners of the lips, change their shape and because of this also want to give them volume.
A modern option used to correct the shape of the lips and increase their volume is fillers based on hyaluronic acid. The type of filler is determined by the area of the lips and the desired result: to change the shape or increase the volume. The main means — is stabilized hyaluronic acid with different concentrations and densities of stabilizer.
How Long Does The Procedure Last, And How Long Does The Result Last?
The injection itself takes about 15 minutes, and the result is visible immediately. However, about 20% of the result is the initial swelling. The full effect of the filler is seen after four weeks when the swelling subsides and the filler integrates into the tissues.
Although the result can be long-lasting, it’s not permanent: hyaluronic acid is gradually resorbed in the body. Depending on the formulation, the effects last from 6 months to two years. Most results last 9 to 18 months.
Is It Painful?
The procedure for injecting fillers is quick and relatively painless. Some people feel a slight burning and tingling sensation with each injection. Most hyaluronic acid-based fillers used contain an anesthetic called lidocaine, which reduces discomfort during the injection. One such product is Revolax sub q filler.
About 20 minutes before the procedure, a local anesthetic is applied to the injection area to reduce sensitivity. Cold is applied after the injections to help with swelling and possible minor bruising.
Lip Fillers: Is It Safe?
All dermal fillers are tested for safety of use. There is a low probability of infection, but serious complications from such procedures are very rare. Allergic reactions to hyaluronic acid fillers are rare, given that hyaluronic acid is a substance that is naturally found in the skin. We recommend using proven fillers like Revolax Sub Q for lips.