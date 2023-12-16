Everything You Need to Know About Lip Fillers

Firstly, it's an option for those who aren't satisfied with the volume and shape of the lips and want to change it. Some people have naturally thin lips and the desire to increase their volume is natural. It's natural that in the process of aging the upper lip and the corners of the lips, change their shape and because of this also want to give them volume.

A modern option used to correct the shape of the lips and increase their volume is fillers based on hyaluronic acid. The type of filler is determined by the area of the lips and the desired result: to change the shape or increase the volume. The main means — is stabilized hyaluronic acid with different concentrations and densities of stabilizer.