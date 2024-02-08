High Performance Life Hacks for your Mind, Body, & Soul

A

Sound baths use some healing tools that are tuned to a 432 heart frequency which induces the THETA healing, which is a deep state of relaxation. So when you put water on the bowls and you start working with them, the water becomes a sacred geometric form, which is mandalas, and this is what happens in our body.

When you are exposed to these frequencies, your entire body inside is moving and healing, anything that needs to be healed because we are energetic beings. So, in Japanese medicine or Chinese medicine, they are based on the Chi, which is energy, and they say when the Chi is stagnated, which means it's blocked, that means that it becomes a disease because it's energy that is not moving.

So when the energy is not moving, it can become a disease and that's when we get sick. So when you do any kind of sound healing, you are unblocking energy and you are making the Chi flow, which keeps you at ease.

So when you are stressed with life situations, we are not at ease, so it's a disease. Now, when you do this sound bath therapy of sound healing, you are assisting yourself, you giving your body the tools and the power that it needs to heal, whatever needs to be healing inside. Also, when you are exposed to these sessions often, it's extremely positive for your health - for your mind and body. So in general, it's an amazing and intensely powerful tool intended for complete healing.