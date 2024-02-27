Luxury Perfume House AMAFFI Launches New ‘Maracoca’ Scent in NYC

On my own one on one scent tour, guided in-depth by the boutique’s manager, I discovered that AMAFFI’s scents are truly like no others that I have encountered before. It could be due to the all-around immersive experience of their sculptural museum-worthy bottles and hushed interior as I learn the inspirational story behind each scent, or the fact that each scent uses such exclusive, expensive materials and a higher concentrate parfum than I have previously encountered in even upscale designer perfume lines. My favourite scent at the end of the tour still stood out as the new ‘Maracoca’ fragrance, which comes in editions both for men and for women. Usually personally partial to men’s or unisex fragrances, I was surprised to find that AMAFFI scents for women do not stand as overly fruity, floral, or feminine. Instead, they stand on their own, and I felt a new feeling of confidence within their women’s fragrance lines that I usually tend to shy away from in most perfume offerings. ‘Maracoca’ for women, which I happily accepted a ritualistic dousing of using AMAFFI’s signature “scent halo” technique for a lingering scented aura, combines sensual jasmine, sweet white gardenia, and vibrant yuzu together to blend in perfect harmony for a sparkling and festive scent. The notes were reminiscent of champagne parties and summer nights, which was a welcome intoxicating reminder of blissful warm days still to come after the current chill of a frigid New York City in February. ‘Maracoca’ for men balances its female counterpart with a combination of dark bitter wormwood and smoky notes of amyris that bleed into a stimulating euphoric scent that complements its bright feminine half.