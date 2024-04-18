Innovative Tech Beauty: Luxe Picks to Add to Your Routine for Spring

Spring has arrived, bringing a season of fresh beginnings! It's the perfect time to shed the old layers of winter skin and release the heavy, sluggish energy that may have built up over the colder months. This season is also an excellent time for at-home spa treatments to rejuvenate both body and spirit, welcoming a lighter and more vibrant you. This year, in addition to switching out your moisturizer, try adding beauty tec and non-traditional products to your routine. These integrations into your at-home beauty routine will help you achieve professional-level results while enjoying the privacy and comfort of your own space. Here are some luxury beauty tec products to add to your home spa this season.