Celebrate Her: The Ultimate Mother's Day Gift Guide

Moms are the world’s unsung heroes, and they deserve to feel special, loved, and appreciated on any occasion, but especially on Mother's Day. Whether she's into style, practicality, or indulgence, we've curated a gift guide that covers it all. From sparkling jewelry to elegant handbags, luxurious perfumes to comforting scarves, there's something here for every type of mom. Explore our picks below and find the perfect gift to celebrate her unwavering love and dedication!
The Splurge:
Treat her to a stylish 18ct LINE Bracelet by Tamon by Tracey Amon, featuring detachable and interchangeable diamond bars set in 8.92cts of brilliance ($16,500). To purchase, email: 834.office@gmail.com
Delicate Earrings: The Aquamarine & Natural Diamond Cluster Tri-Stud by Oni adds an architectural twist to the diamond stud ($495).
Chakra Bracelet: Brosway's Mom Silver Chakra Family Bracelet provides a meaningful connection between mother and family.
Protection Necklace: The Angeleyes Heart on my Shoulder Necklace by Goddaughter's offers a unique symbol of love and protection.
Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag: Dolce Vita's Maude Shoulder Bag in white vegan leather is the perfect handbag for summer.
Hammitt Daniel Med Raffia Tote for summer day to weekend tote
www.hammitt.com
Reversible Tote: Nicole Miller’s Nylon Reversible Tote Bag combines luxury and practicality for every occasion ($88.00).
Feminine Aviators: Draper James' Lillian Sunglasses bring a modern, feminine twist to the classic aviator
Reverse Close Stick Umbrella: SR x Studio Proba's Reverse Close Stick Umbrella combines style and function with its bold design.
Linen and Modal Scarf: Maneesha Ruia's Powder Blue Scarf with an ivory scalloped lace border provides warmth for cool summer evenings.
Curio at Faena Bazaar: For the mom who has everything, a gift card from Curio provides access to luxurious designer clothing and accessories from around the globe.
Power of Scent:
Velvet Fire: Explore The Harmonist's perfectly matched candles and perfumes, embracing the elements to balance the wearer's senses.
MCM Crush Eau de Parfum: A lively and captivating fragrance perfect for stylish moms.
Hair Care Solution: KeraFactor’s scalp-stimulating solution, shampoo, and conditioner help promote thick, healthy-looking hair.
Mom's love the gift of beauty. KateCeuticals SuperCell Rejuvenation Serum uses vegan stem cells and active peptides to accelerate cellular turnover, delivering fresh-from-the-clinic results in the comfort of your home. Boost collagen, visibly repair even the most severe wrinkles, fine lines, and damage from the sun, pollution, and medical esthetic treatments.
Athletic Comfort: Hello Day's seamless leggings offer ultimate comfort for active moms in all their athletic pursuits.
