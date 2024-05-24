Elevate Your Routine: Where to Relax, Recharge, and Revitalize in Miami

Discover a unique twist on yoga at Puppy Sphere, located in the Wynwood neighborhood. Start with a rejuvenating 45-minute Flow Yoga session where you can stretch and strengthen while a litter of adorable puppies playfully run around you. After yoga, unwind for 30 minutes of quality puppy time as you sip on bottomless mimosas. Each class features a different puppy breed, which is announced on their Instagram Stories three days before the scheduled session. Not only do the participants get a lasting endorphin boost, but it also serves a good cause for the pups. By participating, you help socialize the puppies, providing them with gentle handling and exposure to new people and activities, crucial for their development into well-adjusted adult dogs.