Celebrating Beauty and Innovation: The Makeup Show's 19th Triumphant Year in New York City

The Makeup Show NYC, an iconic event celebrated for fostering creativity and connections within the beauty industry, marked its 19th successful year with an exhilarating weekend on May 5th and 6th. The event, held at 123 W. 18th Street in the bustling heart of New York, drew an impressive turnout of over 3,300 attendees, featuring more than 90 exhibitors and showcasing top celebrity artists across six dynamic stages.
This year’s event not only represented a significant rebound post-pandemic but also highlighted the vibrant diversity and passion of the beauty community. From the latest in makeup and skincare to innovative hair tools, the show catered to professionals from all facets of beauty, including theatrical, editorial, and bridal makeup artists.
Visitors were treated to an array of seminars and demonstrations by renowned artists like Joe Dulude II, T. Cooper, and Jeanine Lobell, offering firsthand insights into cutting-edge beauty techniques and trends. Additionally, the international stage hosted by Danessa Myricks Beauty became a global spotlight, featuring international talents such as Bernicia Boateng and Yolanda Frederick.
The event wasn’t just about showcasing products but also emphasized education and professional growth through various hands-on workshops and business classes. Highlights included the Artists United masterclass with Rokael Lizama and Danessa Myricks, which provided an exclusive learning experience for attendees.
As The Makeup Show plans its next stop in Chicago on November 16th and 17th, it continues to embody the spirit of community and innovation that makes it a cornerstone event in the beauty industry.
www.themakeupshow.com
