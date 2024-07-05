Benefits of Red Wavelengths: Know How To Get The Best Out of It

Red light therapy has become so innovative now, that you can use it at your home. PlatinumLED Therapy Lights: The BIOMAX Series brings you all the benefits and traits of red light therapy in it. To use it at home, follow certain steps:

1. Select the Right Device

The right device should consist of the red light range between 620nm to 660nm. Consider the size of your room as well. The light impact will depend on the area, free space, air circulation, and time consumption in the room.

2. Setting up Space

Red light therapy sessions should be carried out in an empty and comfortable space. There should be sufficient space for setting up the device accordingly. Any such risk factors that can cause damage to the device should be removed from the surroundings.

3. Preparation For The Therapy

Ensuring clean and fresh skin before the red light therapy is a must. Unclean and dirty skin will restrict the light from performing its casual duties. The light won’t enter well inside the skin.

As a whole, the session will bring little to no benefit to unclean skin. And for skin cleansing, don’t use any photosensitive products. There would be good radiation from the red light, so such a product can be risky.

4. Performing The Session Correctly

Sessions of red-light therapy shouldn’t last more than 20 mins at any cost. Depending on the requirements, the time ranges differently. For example, a session of 10-20 minutes will allow the red light to make a proper penetration inside the skin tissues.

The distance between the device and the skin should be optimal. A 6-inch distance from the device for a straight 10 minutes is considered a perfect benchmarking.

5. Post-Treatment Care

Post-treatment care is highly recommended, as the skin becomes relaxed and composed after going through such treatment. Not necessary that you have to undergo post-treatment care, it’s just it brings relaxation and calmness to the skin.

6. Monitoring the Progress

After consistently going through the red-light therapy, compare the progression through the naked eye. There would be a glow on the skin if the target was made so. For pain relief, you can feel that. To understand a deep action on the skin, take photographs before the therapy, and compare it after weeks of the sessions. Progression in removing sunburns can be well understood here.