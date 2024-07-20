Wojtek Bernat Pioneers a New Path for Holistic Health with Ultimate Life Guiding and the Circle of Complexity

Rotterdam-based visionary entrepreneur, , is redefining the holistic health sector with his innovative venture, Ultimate Life Guiding (ULG). Bernat, marked by a life of unconventional endeavors such as clergy work, performance art, and healing breathwork, has always been driven by a relentless spirit and resilience.
Bernat’s unique journey and his commitment to understanding the intricate connections between the mind, body, and soul have culminated in the creation of ULG.
A key turning point in Bernat's life journey was the diagnosis of deafness in his second daughter. This personal challenge set him and his family on a path from Poland to the Netherlands, where they sought both treatment and educational opportunities. In Rotterdam, Bernat embarked on an in-depth wellness journey, exploring guided breathing, martial arts, and mindful movement.
His desire to develop a comprehensive approach that encapsulated spirituality, gut health, and the mind-body connection led him to create ULG. At the heart of ULG lies the principles of naturopathic healing and a unique internal cleansing system coined by Bernat as "The Circle of Complexity."
"The intestines are in direct communication with the brain," Bernat explains, emphasizing the core philosophy of the Circle of Complexity. "Their influence on our perceptions and decision-making is enormous. Our gut vitality is more than just an element of the digestive process; it serves as a bridge connecting our world of emotions to the external world."
ULG offers a range of cleansing courses and kits, beginning with the large intestine. Bernat firmly believes that this cleansing process, combined with a balanced diet and exercise, is a crucial component of ULG's system. As ULG evolves, additional courses on cleansing the liver, kidneys, blood, and bones are planned to be introduced.
When queried about whether ULG encourages physical or spiritual transformation, Bernat replies, "This absolutely applies to both sides of our Self. If the body does not function properly, then the brain, our conscious spirit, also does not function properly."
Despite his demanding schedule, Bernat finds joy in traveling when possible, with a special affinity for the Mediterranean region. He believes every change of place is a form of fulfillment, a trait he attributes to his great-grandfather, a Crimean Tatar and a bit of a nomad.
Looking forward, Bernat envisions a dynamic structure for ULG, encompassing practical courses, training, lectures, and an arsenal of in-depth course guides. "Our first step that we are now taking together is a leading one for me. The effect of this action will be the real beginning," he shares.
Through his journey and the birth of Ultimate Life Guiding, Bernat has demonstrated that the journey to holistic health is not about quick fixes but a profound, transformative exploration into one's health and wellbeing. It's about acknowledging the complexity of human existence and guiding one's life towards a more harmonious, fulfilled, and healthier existence. With ULG, Bernat not only offers a health program; he presents a path to holistic health that encourages deep, transformative change.
Wojtek Bernat invites us all to acknowledge the complexity of our existence and take an active role in guiding our life towards a more harmonious, fulfilled, and healthier existence. This is more than a testament to Bernat's spirit and vision; it's a beacon of hope for a healthier, more mindful future for us all, with the Circle of Complexity at its core. To learn more about Ultimate Life Guiding, visit their .
