Trust, knowledge and experience are paramount when it comes to something as precious as our vision. As a discerning individual who values expertise and reliability, I knew I needed the best for my vision. That's why my family and I chose Dr. Chynn, a true leader in laser eye surgery, and his renowned LASEK eye surgery clinic, Park Avenue LASEK, in New York, for our LASEK procedures.
Dr. Chynn received an undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College and went to medical school at Columbia University's College of Physicians & Surgeons (typically ranked the #1 medical school in New York). He completed his residency at the world-famous Harvard University's Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary, where he was on the teaching faculty of Harvard Medical School. At Harvard, he helped invent and pioneer LASEK.
"I know a lot about the history of laser vision correction because I was there," Dr. Chynn said. The pioneering doctors he trained under inspired him to conduct applied science research, and he has received two U.S. patents granted and one pending for new ophthalmology inventions.
Dr. Chynn spent another year after Harvard completing a full fellowship in Corneal Transplantation & Refractive Surgery at Emory University in Atlanta under George Waring, MD, who introduced RK and LASIK to the U.S.
The choice was clear for our family of five. Dr. Chynn's exceptional reputation and his use of LASEK—a safer alternative to LASIK that's particularly beneficial for patients with dry eyes—made him the obvious choice for our vision correction needs.
His impressive credentials, including his involvement in the early development of laser vision correction and his continued innovation in the field, evidenced by his patents, gave us confidence in his expertise.
I'm thrilled to share our journey with Dr. Chynn and Park Avenue LASEK, where our family found the trust, knowledge and experience we sought for something as precious as our vision.
My journey with Dr. Chynn began with my family. Four of my family members had undergone LASEK with him, and I was the fifth. Each shared glowing testimonials about their experience and results, emphasizing Dr. Chynn's professionalism, knowledge and extraordinary care. Hearing firsthand about their outstanding outcomes reassured me I was making the right choice.
Safety was my primary concern when considering laser eye surgery, which is why I chose LASEK over LASIK. Despite living in Miami, I decided the trip to New York was worth it for the assurance of receiving treatment from the most prominent LASEK surgeon worldwide. I'm not alone in this decision. Park Avenue LASEK regularly welcomes patients from across the United States and even internationally. Many of these individuals, like myself, have either been disqualified for LASIK or have prioritized the safer LASEK option after thorough online research.
Dr. Chynn is a third-generation eye surgeon and renowned expert in LASEK surgery, having learned the procedure directly from one of its inventors. Dr. Chynn switched from LASIK to LASEK in 2004 and enhanced his knowledge through his contributions to the field.
Dr. Chynn's expertise is unparalleled; he's the only surgeon worldwide who has personally experienced both LASIK and LASEK, having one procedure in each eye. He's even performed laser surgery on himself, demonstrating his confidence in the technology and his skills.
Dr. Chynn offers a comprehensive range of laser vision correction services at Park Avenue LASEK, including treatments for farsightedness and astigmatism. What sets Park Avenue LASEK apart is its unique approach to vision correction. It's the only center that corrects vision without cutting the cornea.
Park Avenue LASEK also stands out for its patient-centric policies. It's the only vision correction center in New York that accepts medical insurance as partial payment, making the procedure more accessible. Dr. Chynn goes beyond typical patient care by providing his contact number to every patient, ensuring 24/7 access—a level of commitment unmatched by other surgeons in the field.
Dr. Chynn's innovative approach to vision correction has made Park Avenue LASEK a destination for patients worldwide. His expertise in LASEK, a procedure he invented at Harvard, has provided hope for hundreds of individuals with eye conditions that preclude them from LASIK treatment. Patients with strabismus, amblyopia (lazy eye), albinism and keratoconus have traveled thousands of miles to safely and successfully improve their vision under Dr. Chynn's care.
Park Avenue LASEK's unique glass operating room exemplifies Dr. Chynn's commitment to patient safety and transparency. This feature, unparalleled in the world, lets patients witness the entire procedure, providing unprecedented reassurance. It's a bold statement showing Dr. Chynn's confidence in his techniques and dedication to putting patients at ease throughout their vision correction journey.
Dr. Chynn is the most experienced and well-known LASEK surgeon in the U.S. He has treated the highest prescription in world history (-24.00 D). Major media outlets, including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, CNN, NBC, CBS and the Discovery Channel, have featured Dr. Chynn and his work. Additionally, he is committed to New York City and was the first doctor to volunteer at the World Trade Center on 9/11.
Dr. Chynn's clinic guarantees you will never have a flap complication because, unlike traditional LASIK, zero cutting is involved. This no-flap guarantee was a major reassurance, knowing that the procedure was not only advanced but also safe.
Dr. Chynn's expertise extends beyond initial treatments. LASIK patients who are now unhappy with their vision due to halos, night glare, dry eyes or a residual prescription should also consider Dr. Chynn because he can usually reduce their side effects by performing LASEK. Fortunately, medical insurance can cover their visit because they now have a medical condition.
Additionally, if you're an athlete who wants to see better than 20/20, you can come to Park Avenue LASEK for a preview lens to show you what it's like to see better than 20/20.
This combination of advanced treatment options and potential insurance coverage makes Dr. Chynn's clinic an attractive choice for new patients and those seeking to address complications from earlier procedures.
Dr. Chynn's commitment to proving the safety of his procedures and his confidence in his techniques is evident in his personal experience—he is the first LASIK surgeon in New York to get LASIK himself and the only surgeon who LASEK'd himself (left eye in 2019). This bold endorsement further cemented our trust in his expertise. Additionally, he has performed more LASEKs than any other surgeon in the U.S.
Dr. Chynn's journey in laser eye surgery exemplifies his dedication to patient outcomes. From 1997 to 2000, he performed 5,000 LASIK procedures. However, his constant pursuit of safer, more effective treatments led him to transition exclusively to LASEK. This non-cutting procedure significantly reduces the risk of complications such as dry eyes and night glare, which can sometimes occur with LASIK.
With over three decades of experience and over 35,000 procedures performed, Dr. Chynn has refined his technique to maximize safety and results. This vast experience and his shift to the LASEK method underscores how Park Avenue LASEK prioritizes patient safety and visual outcomes.
Park Avenue LASEK demonstrates an unparalleled commitment to transparency and safety in vision correction. Each month, the center hosts seminars featuring live-streamed procedures (), showcasing their confidence in the LASEK technique and letting potential patients witness the process firsthand.
My family and I have experienced remarkable improvements in our vision with no complications. The outcomes of our surgeries have been nothing short of life-changing. We all are now seeing 20/20, and some of us, including my sister, now see 20/15 without dry eyes, which is better than 20/20—only achievable with LASEK.
My father was the first patient in our family to receive LASEK surgery from Dr. Chynn. "The improvement in my reading vision has been fantastic," Michael Travin said of his procedure. "I no longer struggle with small print, which has made daily tasks so much easier. Dr. Chynn's expertise truly shines through in the results."
"Dr. Chynn performed my LASEK surgery in August 2020, and the results have been outstanding," Chelsey Travin said. "It's been life-changing to wake up every morning without needing glasses or contacts, and I've saved money by not having to buy contacts monthly. I highly recommend Dr. Chynn and his team. I felt completely confident in his expertise and knew I was in excellent hands."
The outcome of my LASEK surgery has been phenomenal. My vision today is 20/15, which is better than 20/20. I was only seeing 20/25 in my contacts and glasses. Now, everything looks as if it were in HD.
The procedure was incredibly quick and painless, and Dr. Chynn and his team ensured I was comfortable throughout. The clarity and sharpness we've gained testify to Dr. Chynn's skill and the advanced technology he employs.
If you're considering laser vision correction, Park Avenue LASEK offers a compelling alternative to traditional LASIK. The clinic offers free consultations covered by medical insurance, where you'll discover how their LASEK procedure gives superior results and enhanced safety compared to LASIK.
Dr. Chynn’s expertise extends beyond initial treatments. If you're experiencing side effects from a previous LASIK procedure, his advanced techniques can often help alleviate these issues. LASEK offers a safer solution for those who are apprehensive about LASIK or have been considered ineligible due to thin corneas. Because LASEK doesn't cut a corneal flap, many patients who don't qualify for LASIK are excellent candidates for LASEK.
Dr. Chynn specializes in treating many unusual eye conditions. In many cases, your medical insurance may cover part of the treatment for these specialized procedures. Whether you seek vision correction for the first time or need to address complications from previous surgeries, Dr. Chynn can provide personalized care tailored to your needs.
