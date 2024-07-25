A Family's Vision Transformed: Our Journey with Dr. Chynn and Park Avenue LASEK

Safety was my primary concern when considering laser eye surgery, which is why I chose LASEK over LASIK. Despite living in Miami, I decided the trip to New York was worth it for the assurance of receiving treatment from the most prominent LASEK surgeon worldwide. I'm not alone in this decision. Park Avenue LASEK regularly welcomes patients from across the United States and even internationally. Many of these individuals, like myself, have either been disqualified for LASIK or have prioritized the safer LASEK option after thorough online research.