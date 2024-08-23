Discovering NEOVIVA’s Revolutionary Approach to Addiction Treatment

In a serene corner of Switzerland, a pioneering initiative is reshaping the landscape of addiction treatment. , the creation of addiction specialist , is not just another rehabilitation center—it’s a sanctuary of transformation. With its unique blend of science, holistic healing, and personalized care, NEOVIVA is leading the charge in redefining the process of recovery from addiction.
NEOVIVA was born from a deep desire to address addiction problems more holistically and compassionately. Neubert’s vision was clear from the outset: to create a sanctuary where individuals could reclaim their lives with dignity, supported by cutting-edge therapies and an environment conducive to deep, lasting change.
“To really address the underlying issues,” says Neubert, “you need psychiatry and clinical psychology and mutual aid support.”
What sets NEOVIVA apart is their innovative use of evidence-based treatment methods combined with their commitment to personal, client-centered care. Treatment is defined based on a comprehensive mental health assessment that considers the client’s lifestyle, habits, and personal goals.
“Our approach is highly personalized,” Neubert explains. “We don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all solution. Instead, we create a unique treatment plan for each guest, drawing from a range of therapies that best suit their needs.”
These therapies include traditional medical treatments, psychotherapy, and counseling, as well as more innovative methods like repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (). NEOVIVA also incorporates holistic practices such as yoga, meditation, and nutritional counseling, ensuring that every aspect of the guest’s well-being is nurtured.
A core aspect of NEOVIVA’s philosophy is the crucial role that the environment plays in the healing process. The clinic itself is situated in the private part of a luxury hotel with stunning views of the tranquil Lake Lucerne and majestic surrounding mountains.
Guests enjoy private ensuite rooms, designed with a timeless elegance and understated style, providing both comfort and a sense of connection to the outside world. The peaceful and awe-inspiring Swiss landscape promotes a sense of calm and well-being, which plays a pivotal role in successful addiction treatment.
“By incorporating our programs into a hotel setting, we create real-world environments that help our clients prepare for the challenges they face after rehabilitation,” says Neubert.
Guests at NEOVIVA can expect the very highest standard of treatment from a medically licensed and fully accredited addiction treatment facility. Continuous support and guidance are provided by a highly qualified team of psychiatrists, psychologists, psychotherapists, and recovery counselors, all dedicated to helping clients regain their motivation and embrace a full, healthy, and vibrant life.
The clinic’s therapeutic activities, offered in one-on-one, peer, and group settings, provide non-judgmental, confidential spaces for clients to explore their emotions and identify sources of emotional pain. By examining relationships with family, friends, other clients, and the therapeutic team, guests at NEOVIVA can create a clear roadmap to address the conflicts causing distress, which are often numbed or avoided through addictive behaviors or reliance on substances.
Neubert, who has been in recovery for over 35 years, recognizes the profound impact of having staff who have walked a similar path. His team is familiar with the challenges, fears, and emotions associated with addiction, enabling them to connect with clients on a deeper and more meaningful level.
“That’s why we have staff who are in recovery, some with 30 or more years of abstinence,” Neubert explains. “We understand our clients, and we share our stories with them.”
NEOVIVA’s carefully considered continuing care program is designed to support clients as they transition from structured treatment to everyday life. It includes a complimentary 7-month support plan for all guests who complete at least four weeks of residential treatment. The program offers personalized therapy sessions with a key therapist, 24/7 access to a recovery counselor, and weekly group sessions to maintain progress. Additionally, clients have access to travel and home companionship services to help them sustain their recovery journey.
“Recovery is about more than just getting sober,” says Neubert. “It’s about rediscovering yourself, finding joy in life again, and building a future you’re excited about. That’s what we’re here to help our guests achieve.”
