CocoWalk Brings Fitness Outdoors with INFINITY Workout Series Starting November 3rd

MIAMI- Oct. 29, 2024 — As the year winds down, CocoWalk is excited to invite the community to kick-start their wellness goals with its newest fitness series, launching on November 3 in partnership with INFINITY Beyond Fitness.
These complimentary sessions, held on the first Sunday of each month through January, offer an open-air, high-energy workout experience suitable for all fitness levels.
The first class kicks off on Sunday, November 3, at 10 a.m. in the CocoWalk Plaza under the beautiful Kapok tree. Participants can expect a heart-pumping mix of cardio, strength training, and bodyweight exercises, all led by INFINITY’s trainer, Nikki McGowan.
The series is designed to help the community reconnect with fitness routines, improve form, and make new friends as they prepare for the new year.
When: Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 10 AM; Recurring on the first Sunday of each month through January
Where: CocoWalk Plaza, 3015 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove
To reserve a spot, please click here. No membership is required, but space is limited. For more information about INFINITY Beyond Fitness please visit INFINITY Beyond Fitness.
