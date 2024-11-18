Sundays Sun Spa Shop Expands to Florida, Bringing Luxury Wellness and Advanced Tanning Technology to the Sunshine State

Floridians are set to benefit from Sundays’ top-tier equipment, including the KBL Alpha 7900, Poly Red Light Therapy, and Cocoon Spa Pod. These machines are at the heart of Sundays’ signature approach, blending aesthetic tanning with proven wellness treatments.

KBL Alpha 7900:

KBL Alpha 7900 is a premium tanning bed with customizable light settings. It allows users to achieve perfect shade while avoiding skin stress. This tanning bed is also fitted with high-tech features like Bluetooth and aromatherapy, making each session a relaxing retreat.

Poly Red Light Therapy:

Sunday’s red light therapy harnesses the therapeutic benefits of red light and is ideal for reducing fine lines, stimulating collagen production, and encouraging skin rejuvenation. The best part is that this FDA-approved treatment works at the cellular level to boost skin health from within. Floridians seeking anti-aging solutions should definitely indulge in red light therapy.

Cocoon Spa Pod:

Cocoon Spa Pod at Sundays is another transformative wellness experience to consider. The Cocoon spa pod combines dry heat therapy with massage, aromatherapy, and calming LED lighting to give users a one-of-a-kind experience. This versatile service is ideal for detoxifying, reducing muscle tension, and promoting overall relaxation.

These offerings underscore Sundays’ dedication to bringing the latest wellness and tanning technology to Florida, catering to clients who prioritize their appearance and well-being. To try one of these services, all you have to do is look for a ‘tanning salon near my location’ to track the nearest of seven salons.