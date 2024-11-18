Sundays Sun Spa Shop Expands to Florida, Bringing Luxury Wellness and Advanced Tanning Technology to the Sunshine State

Sunday’s Sun Spa Shop, Virginia Beach’s leading luxury sun spa, is all set to bring a new level of tanning and wellness experience to Florida with its much-anticipated acquisition of SOL US Tanning, a popular Jacksonville Florida tanning salons chain. Sundays, a pioneer in light-based tanning services, is sought-after for its holistic approach to tanning and wellness. With their entry into the sun-loving neighborhood, they promise to bring innovative services and state-of-the-art technology to Jacksonville.
With over three decades of expertise in light therapy and wellness, Sundays is excited to foray into the Florida market and offer its unique and award-winning services to the community. Since its inception in 1993, Sundays has showcased its commitment to healthful tanning options and premium customer service. It won’t be an overstatement to say that Sundays has transformed the tanning industry by focusing on wellness benefits that go beyond a beautiful tan. This expansion will allow Floridians to experience the full spectrum of Sunday’s light-powered therapies, ranging from traditional UV tanning to cutting-edge anti-aging and detoxification treatments like Cocoon Spa Pod and Slim Sculpt.
The new seven Florida locations, formerly operated under SOL US Tanning, has been revamped to align with Sundays’ luxury spa experience. Customers can expect modern interiors, a calming ambiance, and a broad menu of advanced wellness services designed to deliver more than just a glow — Sundays’ mission is to empower Florida residents to look and feel their best through scientifically backed light therapies.
Floridians are set to benefit from Sundays’ top-tier equipment, including the KBL Alpha 7900, Poly Red Light Therapy, and Cocoon Spa Pod. These machines are at the heart of Sundays’ signature approach, blending aesthetic tanning with proven wellness treatments.
KBL Alpha 7900 is a premium tanning bed with customizable light settings. It allows users to achieve perfect shade while avoiding skin stress. This tanning bed is also fitted with high-tech features like Bluetooth and aromatherapy, making each session a relaxing retreat.
Sunday’s red light therapy harnesses the therapeutic benefits of red light and is ideal for reducing fine lines, stimulating collagen production, and encouraging skin rejuvenation. The best part is that this FDA-approved treatment works at the cellular level to boost skin health from within. Floridians seeking anti-aging solutions should definitely indulge in red light therapy.
Cocoon Spa Pod at Sundays is another transformative wellness experience to consider. The Cocoon spa pod combines dry heat therapy with massage, aromatherapy, and calming LED lighting to give users a one-of-a-kind experience. This versatile service is ideal for detoxifying, reducing muscle tension, and promoting overall relaxation.
These offerings underscore Sundays’ dedication to bringing the latest wellness and tanning technology to Florida, catering to clients who prioritize their appearance and well-being. To try one of these services, all you have to do is look for a ‘tanning salon near my location’ to track the nearest of seven salons.
The Florida launch brings a wide array of benefits to the community, creating a space where clients can prioritize self-care. Sundays’ luxury tanning experience incorporates services designed to promote holistic health, including weight loss, cellulite reduction, and deep relaxation. By introducing light-based wellness and spa-inspired therapies to Florida, Sundays offer clients an opportunity to experience the health-enhancing power of light in a comfortable, stylish setting.
The acquisition of SOL US Tanning marks a strategic milestone for Sundays, enabling the brand to reach a wider audience while introducing Floridians to a higher standard of wellness-based tanning. “We’re thrilled to bring Sundays’ unique blend of luxury, wellness, and innovation to Florida,” said a spokesperson for Sundays Sun Spa Shop. “Our goal is to redefine the tanning experience by making wellness accessible and enjoyable for everyone who walks through our doors. We are excited to be part of the vibrant Jacksonville community and look forward to becoming the go-to destination for health-conscious individuals.”
This expansion strengthens Sundays’ footprint in the Southeast and reflects the growing demand for high-quality, health-focused tanning solutions in a market where self-care and well-being continue to trend upward.
Looking to the future, Sundays aims to expand further across Florida, setting up spas in several key locations to meet increasing demand. The company’s commitment to service excellence remains its top priority as it embarks on this new chapter, with a focus on creating a welcoming space that serves the unique needs of Floridians.
