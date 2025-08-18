Richard Taite Expands Carrara Treatment’s Luxury Wellness Model Nationwide
Richard Taite, the name behind Malibu’s Carrara Treatment Wellness & Spa and the internationally acclaimed Cliffside Malibu, is redefining the way America approaches recovery. Long sought after by Hollywood insiders, elite performers, and trauma survivors, Taite has built a reputation for delivering results where conventional programs fall short. Now, with Carrara Treatment’s national expansion underway, his approach—rooted in science, personal attention, and complete discretion—is poised to reach clients across the country.
A Recovery Model Designed for Transformation
Carrara Treatment isn’t simply a rehabilitation program—it is a full-spectrum wellness experience. Every client receives a personalized plan that integrates evidence-based therapy, nutritional optimization, executive-level concierge services, and spa-grade amenities. The program is built around neuroscience, addressing the root causes of addiction, PTSD, depression, anxiety, and burnout rather than just managing symptoms.
“At Carrara, we’re one-of-one. We don’t believe in institutional warehousing or outdated group therapy norms. We focus on what works: individual attention, scientific rigor, and true accountability.”
Richard Taite, Founder of Carrara Treatment Wellness & Spa and Cliffside Malibu
By intentionally remaining small and selective, Carrara ensures each client benefits from intensive one-on-one care delivered by a team of PhDs, trauma specialists, and functional medicine practitioners. The atmosphere is discreet, the service concierge-level, and the outcomes measurable.
The Personal Story Behind the Mission
Taite’s dedication is shaped by his own experience. Once facing drug dependency and the near collapse of his life, he committed himself to recovery and to building programs that go beyond temporary fixes. His philosophy blends lived experience with clinical expertise, a relentless focus on results, and a refusal to compromise on quality of care.
“I have seen what works and what fails. Carrara is not just a luxury, it is a necessity. We are here to save lives, not just treat conditions.”
Richard Taite, Founder of Carrara Treatment Wellness & Spa and Cliffside Malibu
Setting a New Standard in Luxury Recovery
While many treatment centers rely on volume, Carrara’s model rejects a one-size-fits-all approach. Clients are provided with 360-degree wellness strategies, incorporating therapies that address both physical and mental health while creating a space for sustainable lifestyle change. Privacy is paramount, making it a trusted choice for high-profile individuals seeking intensive support without public exposure.
The upcoming expansion will make Carrara’s signature program accessible beyond Malibu, offering its blend of scientific precision, compassionate care, and luxury wellness nationwide. In doing so, Taite aims to raise the standard for addiction treatment and trauma recovery across the country.
About Carrara Treatment Wellness & Spa
Carrara specializes in exclusive recovery and rehabilitation programs for individuals facing addiction, mental health challenges, stress, or executive burnout. Its upscale, private setting combines therapeutic rigor with personalized care, creating an environment where transformation is both possible and expected.
