Wellness Elevated: Where to Celebrate National Wellness Month in New York City

August marks National Wellness Month, a time dedicated to intentional living, mindful resets, and prioritizing balance in our daily lives. In New York City, where the pace rarely slows, the opportunity to pause and reconnect with body, mind, and spirit feels particularly vital. Across Manhattan and Brooklyn, luxury rooftops, cultural hubs, and wellness sanctuaries are offering thoughtfully designed experiences that inspire both restoration and renewal.
Set within Thompson Central Park New York, the internationally acclaimed exhale Spa has quickly become a destination for those seeking a curated reset. Known for its holistic approach to wellness, exhale offers a wide range of therapies, from 60- and 90-minute massages to personalized facials and body treatments. Guests also enjoy access to private men’s and women’s saunas, creating a full-circle journey of relaxation.
To complement treatments, exhale’s signature classes bring energy and empowerment through barre, yoga, and HIIT sessions. Those looking for deeper immersion can enhance their spa day with a chilled aromatherapy experience, designed to awaken the senses while calming the nervous system. In the heart of Midtown, exhale Spa sets the stage for a wellness experience that feels equal parts indulgent and restorative.
Address: 119 West 56th Street, New York, NY 10019
Perched 26 stories above Manhattan at Arlo Midtown, ART Midtown transforms the concept of a rooftop bar into a garden-inspired oasis with a wellness twist. On Saturday, August 23rd and Saturday, August 30th, the venue continues its free 60-minute Mindful Rooftop Movement & Meditation sessions as part of National Wellness Month programming.
Led by Dí (@attentivewellnes), a certified wellness instructor, the classes begin with 40 minutes of somatic yoga designed to release stress and awaken the body, followed by guided sound meditation and grounding breathwork. Framed by striking city views and surrounded by lush botanical murals, the experience blends urban vibrancy with mindful stillness.
Address: Arlo Midtown, 351 W. 38th St., New York, NY 10018
Across the river at Arlo Williamsburg, ART Williamsburg invites guests to embrace wellness against the backdrop of the East River and Manhattan skyline. With its 40-foot swimming pool, private cabanas, and panoramic rooftop, it offers a destination where leisure and wellness intersect.
Every Friday from 9–10 a.m. through the end of August, the rooftop becomes a sanctuary for YOBK Rooftop Yoga, a therapeutic blend of hot yoga and Pilates taught in a phone-free environment. This slow-paced, strength-building session helps increase flexibility, restore balance, and cultivate presence in a space designed to inspire. Pair the class with poolside relaxation and a curated food-and-beverage menu for a morning of complete rejuvenation.
Address: Arlo Williamsburg, 96 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11249
New York’s energy is relentless, but National Wellness Month provides the perfect counterbalance. From the spa sanctuaries of Midtown to the elevated rooftops across Manhattan and Brooklyn, these curated programs remind us that self-care doesn’t have to mean slowing down—it can mean recalibrating within the rhythm of city life.
