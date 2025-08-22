Amrit Ocean Resort Pool Deck Cabana
Amrit Ocean Resort Elevates Luxury with Wellness as the Ultimate Travel Investment

National Wellness Month Spotlight: Florida's Largest Spa and a World-Class Calendar of Mind-Body Experiences

On Florida’s Singer Island, Amrit Ocean Resort is reshaping the conversation around luxury travel. The new benchmark? Not just lavish accommodations, but transformative wellness, personalized, science-informed, and designed to last long after the trip ends. In a travel landscape where wellness and longevity are now considered the ultimate luxuries, Amrit has emerged as a sanctuary for guests seeking both restorative escape and actionable tools for healthier living.

A Resort Where Wellness Shapes Every Detail

Set on seven beachfront acres, Amrit merges Eastern principles with Western luxury across 155 wellness-inspired guest rooms and the four-story Amrit Wellness & Spa, the largest spa in Florida at 103,000 square feet. Its hallmark feature, the Aayush Hydrothermal Experience, offers a 17,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor hydrotherapy circuit, alongside 25 treatment rooms, a 1,200-square-foot hammam, and six breakout studios for specialized group fitness and wellness classes.

The resort’s five pillars of wellness—mindfulness, nutrition, fitness, relaxation, and sleep—inform every experience, with select programs supported by Amrit’s proprietary Personal Wellness Support System (PWSS), providing coaching before, during, and after a stay.

Signature Events and Retreats

From December 5–7, 2025, Amrit will host the Sages & Scientists Symposium, co-hosted by Deepak Chopra, MD, and Poonacha Machaiah. This year’s theme, “Where Technology Evolves and Humanity Awakens,” will unite global leaders to explore the intersection of consciousness, ancient wisdom, technology, and regenerative systems.

Year-round programming includes:

  • Complimentary full moon yoga sessions

  • Floating sound baths

  • Nutrition workshops

  • One-day “Mind, Body, Balance” retreats

Ticketed experiences add a social and epicurean element, including plant-based cooking and wine pairings with chef Matthew Kenney, spin or Pilates followed by brunch, beach camp workouts, and sunrise yoga.

Wellness Packages with Purpose

Amrit’s Sleep Retreat Package is designed for deep rest and mental clarity, while Recharge and Rejuvenation offers personalized treatments tailored to each guest’s goals.

Nutrition is central to the property’s philosophy. Dining venues are free from industrial seed oils, and menus are rooted in organic, sustainable ingredients. In collaboration with Harvard-trained nutritional psychiatrist Dr. Uma Naidoo, each restaurant offers a “Mood Food” menu crafted to support mental well-being through cuisine.

A Complete Wellness Environment

Beyond the spa, guests enjoy the largest private beach on Singer Island, 300 feet of pristine shoreline, as well as a landscaped third-level pool with cabanas and sweeping Atlantic views. Over 10,000 square feet of event space accommodates corporate retreats and wellness conferences, making Amrit equally suited for personal renewal and group gatherings.

Managed by Highgate and part of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.V.X. Collection, Amrit delivers an immersive wellness lifestyle supported by world-class hospitality.

As travel priorities evolve, Amrit Ocean Resort positions itself at the forefront of a new luxury standard, one where the most coveted souvenir is not something brought home, but a renewed mind, body, and spirit.
