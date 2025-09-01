ESSE Care Hosts Inaugural Summer Soirée at Shafer Clinic Sky Terrace
On a warm August evening high above Manhattan, ESSE Care and Wellness welcomed an elite cross-section of New York City’s healthcare community to its inaugural Summer Soirée at the Shafer Clinic Sky Terrace. The exclusive event—produced with the signature artistry of Revel Rouge—brought together top physicians, surgeons, fertility experts, nutritionists, physical therapists, and practitioners of both Eastern and Western medicine for an evening dedicated to connection, conversation, and the shared goal of advancing patient care.
A Setting for Meaningful Exchange
The soirée was the vision of Dr. Karli Provost Goldstein, DO, FACOG, a leading minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon, endometriosis specialist, and founder and CEO of ESSE Care. Dr. Goldstein’s mission was clear: to create a setting where leaders from across specialties could step beyond the confines of their disciplines and explore opportunities for collaboration.
“This evening was New York’s brightest healthcare providers gathered in one space. It’s a privilege to unite so many disciplines to connect, share, and envision a future of care that is truly integrated.”
Dr. Karli Provost Goldstein, DO, FACOG
Against sweeping views of the Empire State Building, the terrace was transformed into a lush, garden-like space through Posy’s floral artistry, blending seasonal blooms with the city skyline. Guests enjoyed seasonal cocktails, curated gourmet bites from Marcey Brownstein, and the sounds of DJ Cat Ouelette, creating an atmosphere that balanced elegance with energy.
An Elevated Event Experience
Renowned event planner Hank Stampfl, founder of Revel Rouge, curated the evening’s aesthetic and flow with the same attention to detail seen in his collaborations with The Plaza Hotel, Bloomingdale’s, and Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. The result was an immersive environment that felt both intimate and inspiring, perfectly suited for the caliber of attendees.
“The conversations were inspiring and reminded us how powerful it is when brilliant minds from different fields come together with a shared mission—putting patients first."
Dr. Leigh Rosen, minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon at ESSE Care
Collaboration as a Cornerstone of Care
While the evening was a celebration of New York’s healthcare talent, it also served a greater purpose—reinforcing ESSE Care’s philosophy that exceptional patient outcomes are best achieved through integrated, team-based approaches. By fostering relationships between practitioners from varied disciplines, the event set the stage for more coordinated and personalized care.
With locations in Greenwich, Manhattan, and Los Angeles, ESSE Care has earned international recognition for its expertise in advanced laparoscopic and robotic surgery for endometriosis, fibroids, and fertility-related conditions, paired with a holistic approach to patient wellness.
The Summer Soirée was more than an elegant rooftop gathering—it was the beginning of a conversation that will continue to shape the way New York’s healthcare leaders collaborate. As the sun set over the skyline, it was clear the event had not only connected some of the city’s most accomplished providers but also laid the groundwork for a new era of integrated care.
