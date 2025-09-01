ESSE Care Hosts Inaugural Summer Soirée at Shafer Clinic Sky Terrace

While the evening was a celebration of New York’s healthcare talent, it also served a greater purpose—reinforcing ESSE Care’s philosophy that exceptional patient outcomes are best achieved through integrated, team-based approaches. By fostering relationships between practitioners from varied disciplines, the event set the stage for more coordinated and personalized care.

With locations in Greenwich, Manhattan, and Los Angeles, ESSE Care has earned international recognition for its expertise in advanced laparoscopic and robotic surgery for endometriosis, fibroids, and fertility-related conditions, paired with a holistic approach to patient wellness.