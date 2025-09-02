Grand Velas SE Spas Redefine Luxury With Hand Spa Treatments

When it comes to beauty and wellness, details matter. Grand Velas Resorts, already celebrated for their award-winning SE Spas, have introduced a new frontier in luxury self-care: dedicated hand spa treatments. With the industry embracing the concept of “skinification”—treating the hands with the same level of care once reserved solely for facial routines—this latest offering arrives at the perfect moment. After all, hands often reveal more about lifestyle, age, and stress than almost any other feature.