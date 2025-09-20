Tricoci Expands into Medical Aesthetics with Oak Brook Launch
Source: Tricoci Salon and Spa
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A Strategic Evolution in Beauty and Wellness
Tricoci Salon & Spa, long considered Chicago’s premier destination for luxury beauty and self-care, has officially expanded its portfolio with the debut of Tricoci Aesthetics. Opening first in Oak Brook, this new practice marks the brand’s entry into the medical aesthetics space, offering clients advanced rejuvenation services rooted in science and delivered with the refined hospitality that has defined Tricoci for decades.
“Our clients already trust us with their hair, skin, and self-care rituals. Tricoci Aesthetics is a natural extension of that trust — where beauty meets expertise, and clinical precision is delivered with the same personalized care and refinement that define our brand.”
Liz Allison, CEO of Tricoci.
Redefining Medical Aesthetics
In an industry often saturated with short-lived trends and one-size-fits-all treatments, Tricoci Aesthetics positions itself differently. The practice emphasizes evidence-based, minimally invasive procedures administered by board-certified providers using advanced technology and clinically proven products.
Specialties include injectables, laser treatments, microneedling, and medical-grade skincare—all designed to produce natural-looking results that enhance rather than overshadow. Each service is delivered through carefully customized treatment plans, with every client beginning their journey with a complimentary consultation.
The Tricoci Approach: Precision Meets Hospitality
What sets Tricoci Aesthetics apart is its deliberate blending of clinical rigor and luxury service. Every aspect of the client experience has been designed with intention—from transparent pricing to bespoke wellness protocols—ensuring both trust and comfort.
“This isn’t about overpromising or overdoing, It’s about thoughtful, subtle rejuvenation — enhancing your natural beauty while preserving the integrity of your skin and fitting seamlessly into your lifestyle.”
Liz Allison
This approach reflects a broader shift in the luxury beauty industry, where discerning clients are increasingly seeking treatments that integrate seamlessly into their daily lives, delivering visible yet understated results.
Services Tailored to the Individual
The Oak Brook location offers a curated menu of services, each customized around a client’s skin health, goals, and lifestyle:
Injectables designed to soften fine lines and restore balance.
Laser therapies for skin renewal and targeted treatment.
Microneedling to stimulate natural collagen production.
Medical-grade skincare regimens that extend results beyond the treatment room.
Every treatment plan is developed to preserve and elevate natural beauty, aligning with the Tricoci ethos of subtlety and sophistication.
A New Chapter for a Chicago Institution
For over four decades, Tricoci has been synonymous with luxury salon and spa services across Chicago, offering everything from precision haircuts and dimensional color to massage, nails, and skincare. With the launch of Tricoci Aesthetics, the brand reinforces its commitment to innovation while expanding its definition of beauty and wellness.
By merging medical expertise with a heritage of trust, Tricoci positions itself at the forefront of a growing demand for results-driven yet approachable medical aesthetics. The Oak Brook debut is both a milestone and a signal of what’s next: a new era where clinical rejuvenation meets the art of personalized care.
