Cloud Touchless Massage Brings Accessible Wellness to Union Square
New York has long been a hub for pioneering wellness concepts, and the latest arrival in Union Square may signal a new chapter in accessible self-care. Cloud Touchless Massage, a first-of-its-kind spa offering fully private massage suites, officially opened its doors on September 24, 2025. The space reimagines the massage experience with advanced robotics, customizable treatments, and a flexible membership model designed to fit seamlessly into the pace of city life.
A New Model for Massage in Manhattan
Located at 29 West 17th Street, 6th Floor, Cloud Touchless Massage delivers a spa experience unlike traditional offerings. Guests step into serene, minimalist suites where robotics paired with airbag technology replicate the precision of a skilled therapist. The approach eliminates the need for small talk, undressing, or scheduling appointments. Instead, massages are on-demand, private, and tailored through ten distinct treatment options that range from athletic recovery to deep relaxation.
“Our mission is to be the world’s most accessible and affordable wellness option. For people who value self-care but do not have hours and hundreds of dollars to spend at a spa, Cloud offers a transformative escape at a fraction of the cost of traditional treatments.”
Bo Peabody, founder of Cloud Touchless Massage
Cloud sets itself apart with membership tiers designed for flexibility. Guests can opt for unlimited massages every day for $89 per month, or access the space once a month with unlimited use that day for just $19 per month. For newcomers, the brand extends a complimentary 30-minute demo session, making it easier than ever to test the experience firsthand.
The Health Benefits of Touchless Massage
Beyond convenience and pricing, Cloud emphasizes the therapeutic impact of massage. Treatments are designed to deliver benefits that extend well beyond relaxation, including stress relief, improved circulation, enhanced flexibility, headache relief, stronger immune function, better sleep, reduced blood pressure, and injury prevention. For many New Yorkers balancing high-pressure careers and active lifestyles, the studio offers a practical way to integrate wellness into daily routines.
Designed for Modern Lifestyles
Cloud Touchless Massage is also carving out a niche in private group wellness experiences. The spa offers packages for birthdays, bachelorette parties, corporate teams, and social gatherings, complete with beverages, hour-long treatments, and complimentary unlimited-use day passes for all attendees. Options like The Midday Escape, Happy Hour, and Private Party are tailored to blend social connection with restorative self-care.
With operating hours that accommodate busy schedules—Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (last session at 8:00 p.m.) and weekends from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (last session at 5:30 p.m.)—the space has been designed to meet the rhythms of the city.
A Shift Toward Accessible Wellness
At its core, Cloud Touchless Massage reflects a growing shift in New York’s wellness culture: prioritizing accessibility without compromising sophistication. By merging technology with the timeless benefits of massage, the brand introduces a model that feels both indulgent and attainable.
As urban wellness continues to evolve, Union Square’s newest addition offers a glimpse of the future: self-care that is private, customizable, and designed for everyone.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.