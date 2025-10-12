Monarch Athletic Club Brings Its Physician-Led Wellness Model to Miami Beach with Debut at The RIVANI
A New Standard in Luxury Wellness
Miami’s wellness landscape is about to enter a new era. Monarch Athletic Club, the Los Angeles-based health destination known for merging medicine, fitness, and recovery into a single seamless experience, has announced its first East Coast location—a state-of-the-art 8,000-square-foot facility at The RIVANI Miami Beach, located at 1691 Michigan Avenue. The expansion marks a defining moment not only for Monarch, but for the city’s evolving identity as a global hub for proactive health, performance, and longevity.
Spearheaded by Founder and Medical Director Dr. Ryan Greene, DO, MS, Monarch Athletic Club has become a staple for health-conscious executives, elite athletes, and entrepreneurs on the West Coast. Its Miami debut will bring a physician-led, data-driven approach to well-being that reimagines how individuals care for their bodies and optimize their lives.
“Expanding Monarch into Miami is a milestone that excites our entire team. Southern California has been the proving ground for our model — where people value innovation and high performance — but Miami brings a unique energy and an unmatched appetite for community, wellness, and longevity. The culture in Miami is vibrant, global, and deeply connected to health and vitality. It’s the perfect place to expand our ecosystem and introduce more people to a model of care that keeps them well, strong, and thriving. We’re thrilled to build something special here and contribute to Miami’s growing identity as a destination for proactive health and performance.”
Dr. Ryan Greene
Medicine Meets Movement
Unlike traditional gyms or wellness centers, Monarch Athletic Club operates as a fully integrated health ecosystem where medicine, strength training, recovery, and nutrition work in harmony. Members receive access to a team of physicians, nurse practitioners, strength coaches, physical therapists, and nutritionists, all collaborating under one roof to design customized programs rooted in prevention, performance, and longevity.
Each member begins with a comprehensive in-house medical evaluation, followed by quarterly assessments to track progress across physical therapy, nutrition, and strength. Services include unlimited personal training, concierge longevity medicine, IV therapy, hormone and peptide optimization, and cutting-edge recovery modalities such as infrared saunas and ice baths.
This holistic structure allows members to move beyond symptom management toward measurable optimization—a model that blends the rigor of clinical medicine with the motivation of elite fitness training. By integrating these disciplines into one membership experience, Monarch is redefining what it means to pursue lasting health in a performance-driven world.
A Partnership Elevating Miami’s Wellness Future
The decision to bring Monarch to Miami Beach reflects the city’s accelerating momentum as a destination for forward-thinking wellness concepts. For Robert Rivani, Founder of RIVANI, the partnership aligns perfectly with his vision for The RIVANI Miami Beach—a Class X office concept that fuses luxury design, technology, and lifestyle amenities at a level previously unseen in the workplace market.
“Monarch Athletic Club is a game changer for Miami’s wellness scene. Their innovation and elite level of services represents the caliber of tenants we are curating at The RIVANI, and aligns with our vision of a workplace designed around lifestyle and wellbeing. This is the future of office, and arguably the most significant amenity of any South Florida office building.”
Robert Rivani
Designed by the Rockwell Group, The RIVANI Miami Beach combines hospitality and high design in a way that blurs the lines between work, wellness, and luxury living. The addition of Monarch reinforces that mission, transforming the building into a lifestyle-driven destination where professionals can seamlessly integrate health optimization into their daily routines.
A Vision for Longevity
Founded by Dr. Ryan M. Greene and Paul Freschi, Director of Performance, Monarch Athletic Club represents a new philosophy in health and wellness—one that prioritizes long-term performance over quick results. The brand’s mission is to empower individuals to take control of their healthspan, ensuring that they not only live longer but live better.
By combining clinical precision with luxury-level service, Monarch brings an approach that resonates deeply with Miami’s energetic, health-conscious audience. The arrival of its Miami Beach flagship underscores a broader shift: as wellness becomes an integral part of lifestyle and identity, spaces like The RIVANI are redefining what urban living can be.
