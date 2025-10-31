Naturopathica Marks 30 Years of Botanical Wellness with a Curated Tea Tasting at Sōrate
A Milestone Celebration Rooted in Ritual
On the evening of October 15, 2025, a select gathering convened at Sōrate’s freshly opened location at 30 East 18th Street in New York City. The occasion: the 30-year anniversary of Naturopathica, a botanical wellness and skincare brand grounded in holistic and herbal traditions. The event unfolded with gentle intent, beginning with light breathwork to centre the group, followed by express massage treatments and culminating in a guided tea tasting led by Sōrate founder Silvia Mella. Guests departed with curated surprise gifts — a subtle gesture, but one aligned with Naturopathica’s ethos of mindful nourishment.
The Brand’s Legacy: A Modern Herbal Apothecary
Founded in 1995 by herbalist and esthetician Barbara Close, Naturopathica began as an herbal apothecary in East Hampton. The brand was built on the principle that the skin reflects what happens inside the body — diet, stress, movement, environment. With a master’s degree in plant medicine and experience in massage and aromatherapy, Close formulated skincare that honoured plant-based healing while embracing modern performance. Over three decades the brand has grown into a destination wellness experience, offering spa treatments and botanical remedies across the country. In 2025 it celebrates that history with a curated event that reflects its holistic roots.
Tea Tasting as Wellness Ritual
Hosting the anniversary at Sōrate was a thoughtful choice. The Japanese green-tea company sources from Uji, Kyoto, and emphasises ritual, mindfulness and purity in its selections. At the tasting, Silvia Mella guided guests through carefully selected varieties, each steeped in tradition and terroir. The tea ceremony — often defined by the four Japanese principles “wa, kei, sei and jaku” (harmony, respect, purity and tranquillity) — aligned naturally with Naturopathica’s own belief in living well, inside and out. For Naturopathica, the evening was less flash and more composed ritual: an expression of refined wellness rather than spectacle.
A Dialogue Between Botanical Skincare and Tea Culture
The connection between a skincare brand rooted in herbology and a tea house steeped in ceremony may not be obvious at first glance — yet for Naturopathica, tea embodies the same philosophy that has guided its approach to wellness for three decades. The brand’s founder, Barbara Close, has long emphasized that plant-based remedies such as teas play an important role in gentle, ongoing nourishment. By centering its anniversary around a mindful tea ritual, Naturopathica underscored its belief that well-being flourishes through thoughtful daily practices, consistency, and connection rather than momentary indulgence.
The Setting and Sensory Experience
Sōrate’s new Flatiron location set the tone: minimal, deeply textured, calming. The soft hiss of the kettle, the faint scent of matcha, the muted conversation — everything cultivated stillness. Guests settled into the space, enjoying the progression from breathwork to massage to tea, each stage a subtle invitation to slow down. While Naturopathica’s skincare invites those gestures each morning and evening, the tasting compressed them into one refined moment.
Looking Ahead
As Naturopathica moves beyond its 30th year, the question becomes how it will continue to translate botanical wisdom into modern ritual. If this event at Sōrate is any indication, the answer lies in experiences that quietly align lifestyle, wellness and elegance. In the coming months, expect the brand to extend these ideas beyond creams and balms — perhaps through bespoke blends, retreats, or new forms of botanical nourishment that mirror the tea-ritual framework showcased in October.
In essence, the anniversary didn’t feel like a celebration of past achievements but a refinement of what’s to come: wellness that doesn’t proclaim itself as luxury, but simply feels luxurious by virtue of its integrity and intention.
