Naturopathica Marks 30 Years of Botanical Wellness with a Curated Tea Tasting at Sōrate

Hosting the anniversary at Sōrate was a thoughtful choice. The Japanese green-tea company sources from Uji, Kyoto, and emphasises ritual, mindfulness and purity in its selections. At the tasting, Silvia Mella guided guests through carefully selected varieties, each steeped in tradition and terroir. The tea ceremony — often defined by the four Japanese principles “wa, kei, sei and jaku” (harmony, respect, purity and tranquillity) — aligned naturally with Naturopathica’s own belief in living well, inside and out. For Naturopathica, the evening was less flash and more composed ritual: an expression of refined wellness rather than spectacle.