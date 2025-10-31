Tea ceremony setup with cups, wooden tray, and herbal blends at Sōrate
An evening of ritual and reflection: Naturopathica marked its 30th anniversary with a guided tea tasting at Sōrate, blending botanical wellness with Japanese traditionPhoto Courtesy of Naturopathica
Naturopathica Marks 30 Years of Botanical Wellness with a Curated Tea Tasting at Sōrate

The Longtime Clean-Beauty Innovator Celebrated Its Anniversary With a Mindful Tea Ritual Hosted at Sōrate’s New Flatiron Address — a Nod to Wellness, Heritage and Nourishment
A Milestone Celebration Rooted in Ritual

On the evening of October 15, 2025, a select gathering convened at Sōrate’s freshly opened location at 30 East 18th Street in New York City. The occasion: the 30-year anniversary of Naturopathica, a botanical wellness and skincare brand grounded in holistic and herbal traditions. The event unfolded with gentle intent, beginning with light breathwork to centre the group, followed by express massage treatments and culminating in a guided tea tasting led by Sōrate founder Silvia Mella. Guests departed with curated surprise gifts — a subtle gesture, but one aligned with Naturopathica’s ethos of mindful nourishment.

Sōrate tea house exterior with bamboo plants and storefront window
The exterior of Sōrate’s new Flatiron tea house, where Naturopathica hosted its 30th anniversary celebrationPhoto Courtesy of Naturopathica

The Brand’s Legacy: A Modern Herbal Apothecary

Founded in 1995 by herbalist and esthetician Barbara Close, Naturopathica began as an herbal apothecary in East Hampton. The brand was built on the principle that the skin reflects what happens inside the body — diet, stress, movement, environment. With a master’s degree in plant medicine and experience in massage and aromatherapy, Close formulated skincare that honoured plant-based healing while embracing modern performance. Over three decades the brand has grown into a destination wellness experience, offering spa treatments and botanical remedies across the country. In 2025 it celebrates that history with a curated event that reflects its holistic roots.

Tea Tasting as Wellness Ritual

Hosting the anniversary at Sōrate was a thoughtful choice. The Japanese green-tea company sources from Uji, Kyoto, and emphasises ritual, mindfulness and purity in its selections. At the tasting, Silvia Mella guided guests through carefully selected varieties, each steeped in tradition and terroir. The tea ceremony — often defined by the four Japanese principles “wa, kei, sei and jaku” (harmony, respect, purity and tranquillity) — aligned naturally with Naturopathica’s own belief in living well, inside and out. For Naturopathica, the evening was less flash and more composed ritual: an expression of refined wellness rather than spectacle.

Wooden shelves with teapots and cups under soft pendant lighting
Handcrafted teaware and warm lighting define Sōrate’s serene new space in New York City’s Flatiron DistrictPhoto Courtesy of Naturopathica
The Dermatologist Who Listens First

A Dialogue Between Botanical Skincare and Tea Culture

The connection between a skincare brand rooted in herbology and a tea house steeped in ceremony may not be obvious at first glance — yet for Naturopathica, tea embodies the same philosophy that has guided its approach to wellness for three decades. The brand’s founder, Barbara Close, has long emphasized that plant-based remedies such as teas play an important role in gentle, ongoing nourishment. By centering its anniversary around a mindful tea ritual, Naturopathica underscored its belief that well-being flourishes through thoughtful daily practices, consistency, and connection rather than momentary indulgence.

Silvia Mella leading tea tasting with guests seated at a counter
Guests gather for the guided tasting led by Sōrate founder Silvia Mella during Naturopathica’s anniversary eventPhoto Courtesy of Naturopathica

The Setting and Sensory Experience

Sōrate’s new Flatiron location set the tone: minimal, deeply textured, calming. The soft hiss of the kettle, the faint scent of matcha, the muted conversation — everything cultivated stillness. Guests settled into the space, enjoying the progression from breathwork to massage to tea, each stage a subtle invitation to slow down. While Naturopathica’s skincare invites those gestures each morning and evening, the tasting compressed them into one refined moment.

Japanese-inspired alcove with vase, scroll, and soft lighting
A tranquil corner inside Sōrate’s minimalist interior, designed to evoke harmony and mindfulnessPhoto Courtesy of Naturopathica

Looking Ahead

As Naturopathica moves beyond its 30th year, the question becomes how it will continue to translate botanical wisdom into modern ritual. If this event at Sōrate is any indication, the answer lies in experiences that quietly align lifestyle, wellness and elegance. In the coming months, expect the brand to extend these ideas beyond creams and balms — perhaps through bespoke blends, retreats, or new forms of botanical nourishment that mirror the tea-ritual framework showcased in October.

In essence, the anniversary didn’t feel like a celebration of past achievements but a refinement of what’s to come: wellness that doesn’t proclaim itself as luxury, but simply feels luxurious by virtue of its integrity and intention.
