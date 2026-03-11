Inside the Science of Health and Wellness at Chenot Palace Weggis

At the heart of this transformation is a concept Dr. George Gaitanos describes with striking clarity, “Imagine that every cell in your body is like a phone. The battery represents your cellular energy system. When the battery is new, it is clean, fully charged, and able to communicate seamlessly with other batteries. Over time, through aging, lifestyle stress, and environmental exposure, that battery becomes rusty. It loses efficiency, holds less energy, and struggles to recharge properly. At Chenot, the goal is to clean the battery, remove the rust, and reset its ability to function through the Chenot Method. When this happens, cells can once again communicate effectively with one another, restoring energy, resilience, and balance across the entire system.”