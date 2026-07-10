Louis Vuitton's LV Crayon Brings Pat McGrath's Runway Precision to a Lip Liner

McGrath, Creative Director of Cosmetics for La Beaute Louis Vuitton, designed the LV Crayon as a first-of-its-kind monogram-shaped lip liner, translating the precision lip-lining technique she has used on the Louis Vuitton runway for more than two decades into a consumer product. "Every look I have ever created on the Louis Vuitton runway begins with the lip line," McGrath said. "It is where precision becomes art."