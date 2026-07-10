Louis Vuitton's LV Crayon Brings Pat McGrath's Runway Precision to a Lip Liner

Louis Vuitton has launched the LV Crayon, a monogram-shaped lip liner designed by Dame Pat McGrath, priced at $58.
The liner comes in ten shades ranging from nude to deep burgundy, formulated with a peptide to plump and define lip contours.
It is available now in select Louis Vuitton stores and on louisvuitton.com, alongside a $115 lip blending brush, a $455 beauty sharpener and a $980 lip pencil case.
Louis Vuitton's beauty division has spent its short existence building toward a signature tool, and Pat McGrath's LV Crayon is the house's clearest attempt yet to turn a runway technique into a product people actually use.
McGrath, Creative Director of Cosmetics for La Beaute Louis Vuitton, designed the LV Crayon as a first-of-its-kind monogram-shaped lip liner, translating the precision lip-lining technique she has used on the Louis Vuitton runway for more than two decades into a consumer product. "Every look I have ever created on the Louis Vuitton runway begins with the lip line," McGrath said. "It is where precision becomes art."
The Crayon launches in ten shades, from the nude 190 Beige Atlas to the deep burgundy 896 Monogram Rouge, formulated with a peptide that McGrath says visibly plumps and defines lip contours. It is designed to be worn alongside LV Rouge and LV Baume, positioning the liner as one piece of a broader lip system rather than a standalone product.
At $58, the Crayon sits within reach of Louis Vuitton's fashion accessory customer in a way its $980 lip pencil case does not. The spread between those two prices, on the same product category, reflects a beauty division still working out where its everyday entry point sits relative to its collectible accessory tier.