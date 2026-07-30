The Art of Beautiful Hair: A Conversation with Nina Grullon of 5th Ave Hair Studio

Stepping into 5th Ave Hair Studio in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, it's immediately clear that this isn't just another neighborhood salon. The warm welcome, the attention to detail, and the steady hum of transformation reflect the vision of founder Nina Grullon, a master colorist and stylist whose career spans more than two decades.
After training with Redken and refining her craft at some of Manhattan's most respected salons—including Warren Tricomi on Fifth Avenue—Grullon returned to Brooklyn with a mission: to bring Manhattan-caliber artistry and luxury to her community while creating a salon where every client feels at home.
Known for her expertise in color correction, balayage, highlights, precision cutting, and healthy hair transformations, Grullon has built a loyal following by combining technical excellence with honest consultation. Her philosophy is simple: beautiful hair should never come at the expense of healthy hair.
When discussing today's biggest color trends, Grullon explains that while celebrity influence and social media certainly shape demand, many trends continue to evolve rather than disappear.
"Right now, clients are gravitating toward golden blondes, lived-in brunettes, and champagne blonde tones. During the summer, people tend to want colors that grow out naturally because they're spending more time outdoors. Dimensional blondes, balayage, face-framing highlights, color melting, and root shadowing remain timeless techniques that never really go out of style."
Nina Grullon
Looking ahead, she predicts a shift toward warmer, healthier-looking hair.
"I think we're going to see even more honey blondes, butter blondes, soft copper shades, lived-in color, and glossy brunettes. People want hair that looks healthy and effortless."
She also notices clear differences in color preferences across generations. Baby Boomers often request natural gray coverage and traditional blondes, while Gen X typically stays with classic blonde and brunette shades. Gen Z, however, isn't afraid to experiment
"They've embraced fashion colors like pink, blue, and purple over the years, but lately I've also seen a big return to rich blacks and deep brunettes."
Creating natural-looking dimension has become one of Grullon's signatures. Rather than relying on a single technique, she customizes every appointment.
"I often combine balayage, foilyage, and babylights to create dimension that looks effortless. Sometimes I'll add face-framing highlights or a root shadow depending on the client's haircut and how they style their hair. Every formula is customized."
That personalized approach begins long before the color is mixed.
"Before any major color transformation, we talk about lifestyle, maintenance, hair history, and goals," she explains. "If someone wants to go significantly lighter and they've colored their hair before, they need to understand that it may take multiple appointments to achieve the result safely."
She believes managing expectations is one of the most important parts of the process.
"Skin tone plays a huge role because one color doesn't suit everyone. We also discuss time, maintenance, and budget. Educating clients before we begin allows them to understand the journey and helps protect the integrity of their hair."
Hair health remains the foundation of every service offered at 5th Ave Hair Studio.
"I always begin by assessing the hair's condition and porosity. I never push the hair beyond its limits. We use bond-building treatments during and after coloring, recommend professional home care, and sometimes allow the hair time to recover between appointments. Healthy hair always comes first."
When clients ask which ingredients they should look for in professional repair products, her recommendations are consistent.
"I look for hydrolyzed keratin, amino acids like cysteine and arginine, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and nourishing oils such as argan, coconut, and jojoba. Those ingredients help strengthen and hydrate the hair."
If she could recommend just one professional treatment, the answer comes without hesitation.
"Olaplex. It strengthens the hair from the inside out by rebuilding broken bonds caused by chemical services and heat styling. It's one of the best investments clients can make for long-term hair health."
What truly separates 5th Ave Hair Studio from other salons, Grullon says, is the personalized experience.
"We never rush. Every appointment starts with a consultation where we evaluate hair texture, lifestyle, and goals. We invest in continuous education so we're always current with the latest coloring and cutting techniques. Most importantly, we want every client to feel cared for—from the consultation to the cup of coffee we offer when they walk through the door."
Among the many transformations she's performed over the years, one remains especially memorable.
"A new client came in late one evening after another salon had left her with patchy orange hair. She had a wedding to attend the very next day and was devastated. I couldn't say no."
Working carefully to preserve the health of the hair, Grullon corrected the color and transformed it into a beautiful beige blonde.
"It was emotional because I knew how important it was to her. Seeing her confidence come back made all the difference—and she remains a client today."
Blonde, brunette, or redhead? Blonde.
Balayage or highlights? Balayage.
Most underrated hair product? Leave-in conditioner.
One trend you'd love to see return? Big, voluminous blowouts.
Coffee before clients or after clients? Before clients.
Favorite neighborhood for style inspiration? Bay Ridge.
"I love Bay Ridge because it blends timeless elegance with everyday style. There's such a diverse mix of people and seeing how every generation expresses itself through fashion is always inspiring."
5th Ave Hair Studio
7406 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Appointments: (718) 680-3440
Instagram: @5thavenuehairstudiobk
Facebook: 5th Avenue Hair Studio BK
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.