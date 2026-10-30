Inside Silver Mirror's Upper West Side Studio, Where a Facial Starts With a Skin Scan

Every esthetician at the studio is licensed and trained to assess the skin, discuss concerns and customize each service by skin type, condition and goals. Before the facial begins, the esthetician reviews the guest's sensitivities, allergies, current products and anything else that could affect the facial. It is the moment to mention a recent procedure, a known allergy or an ingredient that has caused a reaction in the past. The more the esthetician knows, the more precisely the facial can be tailored.