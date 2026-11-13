Marco Maranghello's Signature Hairstyle Turns Heads Worldwide

Marco Maranghello is an internationally renowned hairstylist based in New York City. Born in Argentina, he built his career in the beauty industry after relocating to New York and training at the New York International Beauty School. Mentored by Oribe Canales, he has worked with private clients, royalty, fashion brands and major publications, and is known for his expertise in wigs, hair pieces and extensions. His philanthropy spans cancer support and the arts as well as film advocacy. He has been represented by Ford Artists since 2025.