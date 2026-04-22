What Do Five-Star Hotels Want in Beverage Partners

It’s the real question behind luxury beverage deals all over the world. More boggling is the question about why some beverage brands land inside five-star hotels while others never get the cut.

Actually, the answer is not just taste, it’s trust, scale, and competent brand positioning. Hey, you’re not just selling a drink. You’re asking to become part of a guest experience that charges hundreds of dollars per night, or thousands of dollars every event.

Your product needs to meet standards that go far beyond retail shelves and presentations.