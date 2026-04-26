The Luxury of Time: How Elite Leaders Streamline Decisions and Communication

Instead of treating their calendars as open space, elite leaders view them as strategic assets. Every meeting has a goal; without an agenda, there would be no meeting. There is a time limit for discussions, a strict attendance list, and clear results. It doesn't occur if it doesn't influence a choice or resolve an issue.

To maintain focus and keep people aligned, many people make use of written updates and dashboards for routine meetings.

The outcome? A better choice, more work, and less disturbance. Meetings shouldn't take up time; they should produce clarity.