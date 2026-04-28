7 Commercial Plumbing Problems That Shut Businesses Down

If you manage a commercial property, you already know that keeping things running smoothly is a full-time job. But there's one area that tends to get overlooked until it becomes a crisis — plumbing. Unlike a leaky faucet at home that's merely annoying, a plumbing failure in a commercial building can halt operations, drive away tenants, trigger health code violations, and cost tens of thousands of dollars in repairs and lost revenue. And as many property managers have come to learn the hard way, plumbing emergencies rarely give advance notice.

The good news? Most of these disasters are preventable. Here are seven commercial plumbing problems that have a track record of shutting businesses down — and what you can do to stop them before they start.