Author Demetrius A. Matthews on his book Code Switch and the Power of Identity and Adaptation

Entrepreneur and filmmaker Demetrius A. Matthews transforms lived experience into insight with Code Switch: The Diary of Demetrius A. Matthews, a memoir that explores identity, survival, and the art of navigating between worlds. Blending personal storytelling with cultural insight, Matthews traces his journey from inner-city Chicago to the business world, revealing the unspoken rules, shifting identities, and quiet calculations required to move through spaces that demand different versions of self.
Code Switch expands on themes first introduced in Matthews’s documentary Kling: A Hidden Hero – A Teacher That Defied the System. Written with a raw, cinematic tone, the book explores what it means to adapt without losing oneself, reframing code-switching beyond a communication tool.
Matthews shares how his journey informed the book, what code-switching has taught him, and why the conversation feels more relevant now than ever.
Matthews: It challenges identity and authenticity. Are we truly being ourselves, or adapting to survive systems that weren’t built for us? It also asks how much of who we are is chosen versus conditioned. Today, people are navigating more environments than ever, from social media, corporate spaces, cultural expectations, and the pressure to adapt is constant. This book gives language to something many people are already doing unconsciously. I want readers to understand that adapting doesn’t mean losing yourself; it means learning how to operate effectively while staying grounded.
Matthews: Communication is the simplest example. The way you speak in a boardroom versus with family is different, and that’s not inauthentic, it’s awareness. It’s about understanding your audience and communicating in a way that builds trust and achieves results.
Matthews: Growing up in Chicago, decisions had to be made quickly: who to align with, how to respond and where to go. I was constantly moving between different worlds: family, school, and the streets, each with its own expectations. Loyalty mattered, but so did survival. I learned early how to read the room, adjust my tone, and make choices that protected my future.
Matthews: It gave me control. Instead of feeling like I had to adjust, I started using it as a strategy. What surprised me most was realizing it’s not a weakness, it’s a skill. Once I embraced that, I could move confidently across different spaces without losing who I am.
Matthews: He taught belief and accountability. One of the biggest lessons he gave me was that your environment doesn’t define your outcome—your decisions do. That stayed with me.
Matthews: Purpose. Everything I’m engaged in, from my business to my creative work and personal growth, is driven by impact and legacy.
Matthews: I’m building across platforms—film, books, and digital—through my company, Legacy Media. That includes new documentaries, additional books on identity and transformation, and adaptations of existing work like Code Switch. The goal is to create a connected storytelling ecosystem. I’ve always been drawn to real experiences and translating them into something meaningful. If a story can shift someone’s perspective or change their direction, that’s powerful.
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