Author Demetrius A. Matthews on his book Code Switch and the Power of Identity and Adaptation

Entrepreneur and filmmaker Demetrius A. Matthews transforms lived experience into insight with Code Switch: The Diary of Demetrius A. Matthews, a memoir that explores identity, survival, and the art of navigating between worlds. Blending personal storytelling with cultural insight, Matthews traces his journey from inner-city Chicago to the business world, revealing the unspoken rules, shifting identities, and quiet calculations required to move through spaces that demand different versions of self.

Code Switch expands on themes first introduced in Matthews’s documentary Kling: A Hidden Hero – A Teacher That Defied the System. Written with a raw, cinematic tone, the book explores what it means to adapt without losing oneself, reframing code-switching beyond a communication tool.

Matthews shares how his journey informed the book, what code-switching has taught him, and why the conversation feels more relevant now than ever.