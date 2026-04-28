Fashion CEOs Building High-Performance Cultures That Last

Hali Borenstein built Reformation's culture the same way she built the brand: sustainability-first. When she took over as Reformation CEO in 2020, she walked into a company dealing with a pandemic and a leadership crisis simultaneously. Her stated priority wasn't product or growth; it was trust. "It is all about walking the walk," she said. "Not every decision is easy, but I will share with you why I made a decision and why the leadership team is thinking about something in a certain way.”

She’s open about how her identity shapes her leadership presence. As one of the few women in investor rooms, she chose to wear a dress deliberately: "a dress is feminine and empowering," and she saw no reason to dress around that fact. Borenstein has spoken about how she approaches work-life balance inside a company where 70 percent of the workforce is female: not as a perk, but as part of the same operating discipline that governs sustainability commitments. It is the same instinct that drives Reformation's broader approach to sustainable luxury fashion, where the internal standard and the external promise are written in the same hand.

Under her leadership, Reformation grew to approximately $350 million in revenue, expanded into four international markets, and opened a Paris flagship designed with locally sourced furniture. TIME named Borenstein to its TIME100 Next list in recognition of her role in pioneering sustainability across the industry. Teams that believe in what they’re building tend to produce work at that level; at Reformation, where the sustainability promise is the commercial identity, the cost of a culture gap would have shown up in the product before it showed up in the numbers.