Your $10,000 Raise Is Worth $4,100: The Canadian Tax Trap Nobody Explains

You negotiate a raise. You earn it. The number is confirmed in writing: $10,000 more per year. Your mental math kicks in immediately - that's $833 a month, which means breathing room, maybe a small investment, maybe finally starting that RRSP contribution.

Then your paycheque arrives. The number is $410.

The other $423 did not disappear - it was systematically removed before it ever reached your account. What follows is an explanation of exactly how that happens, why it triggers a predictable psychological response, and what it actually takes to build wealth when salary increases deliver roughly half of what they appear to promise.